Now that you've found Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows, it's time to play dress up to infiltrate his tea ceremony and find the Golden Teppo. Alongside learning the proper etiquette in The Perfect Gift, you'll need to get a kosode robe to complete the Dress for Success quest.

Getting this kosode is easier said than done. First you need to find the merchant, who isn't actually a vendor like you might expect (which is even more confusing considering there's a proper clothing merchant nearby). Then you need to track down the stolen materials and retrieve them from a pirate ship. After all that, you still have to pick a kosode to wear to the tea ceremony.

How to get a kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ubisoft) (Image credit: Ubisoft)

You can get a kosode from the woman dyeing fabric outside a shop at the south end of the port in Sakai, opposite several racks of fish. She's not technically a merchant, so won't be marked with any icons.

Speak to her and she'll send you to recover her stolen fabric. The pirates in question are pretty easy to find, simply turn around and head for the massive ship far out to sea. There are boats nearby so don't worry, you don't have to swim there. I did, though, because I missed the boats…

Once you're aboard the ship, either sneak past or kill the pirates and retrieve the fabric. Then, head back to the kosode merchant for the final step.

Now you're given a choice: which kosode design would you like? One is more traditional while the other is more ornate. Since Naoe's at risk of blowing her cover, it's only natural to assume this is a big decision. Spoilers–it's not. Pick whichever kosode you want. I picked the more ornate one to come across as more wealthy, but it doesn't actually matter. The same goes for the rest of this questline, too, where making a mistake that should blow your cover just causes some of the characters to give you an odd glare.