Best weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Guides
By published

Gear up both Naoe and Yasuke with these weapons.

Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows weapons - Yasuke in full armour riding on horseback.
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
Jump to:

Thanks to Assassin's Creed Shadows' dual protagonists, getting your hands on the best weapons takes twice as much work. Naoe and Yasuke have different approaches to combat and, naturally, use different weapons. The shinobi favours agility, choosing from katanas, tantos, and kusarigama, while the samurai warrior gets long katanas, naginatas, war clubs, and even ranged weapons.

Like recent games in the series, Shadows also has a fully-fledged loot system, with weapon quality, tons of stats, accessories, and even unique legendary gear. You can then pair these with the best Assassin's Creed Shadows armour to make builds that suit Naoe and Yasuke's unique approaches.

Best Assassin's Creed Shadows weapons

The best weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows are all legendary quality since these have higher stats and more powerful, unique effects that the standard random weapons don't have.

While this means good loot is few and far between, you can at least guarantee you get them. Plus, since gear generally scales to your level when acquired, and you can upgrade weapons and armour to your current level easily, it's simple to keep your equipment strong as you progress.

Keep in mind that every legendary weapon also has an engraving slot, which you can add a buff to back at the blacksmith. These can improve everything from your damage to your health and adrenaline regeneration.

Best Naoe weapons

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Weapon

Type

Source

Effect

Explanation

Masked Death

Katana

In a legendary chest in Shimagahara Valley in Otogi Pass, Iga

Posture attack remains charged after Dodge

Lets you use heavy, posture-breaking attacks without slowing down your flow

Yami no Kage

Katana

In a legendary chest in Hiraiyama Fort in The Warfields, Harima

Deal 100% damage to the attacker on deflect

Deflecting is key to mastering the katana, and Yami no Kage turns this defensive move into a weapon

Dragon's Edge

Katana

Assassinate the Two-Faced during the Topple the Traitor quest in Yamashiro

Create an area of effect on hit with dodge attacks

Lets you deal with groups of enemies much easier, Naoe's greatest weakness

Igan Sunset

Tanto

In a legendary chest in Tozuku's Lair in the Katano Foothills, Izumi Settsu

Slows down time after using Escape Strike

Great for giving you a second to breathe and reengage during your combo

Shinobi's Fury

Tanto

Assassinate the Golden Teppo in the Defensive Position or Tea Ceremony quest in Izumi Settsu

Weakpoint attacks make enemies vulnerable a second time

While you'll mainly use a tanto for double assassinations, this tanto improves its main combo

Kaen Kusarigama

Kusarigama

Bought from the Exchange

+135% damage when surrounded by two or more enemies

Kusarigama are best used when surrounded, so this weapon makes it even easier to wipe out groups

Eikyo Kusarigama

Kusarigama

Bought from the Exchange

Press light or heavy attack after a dodge to trigger a quick strike

Quick and easy extra damage when reacting to enemy attacks

Best Yasuke weapons

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Weapon

Type

Source

Effect

Explanation

Myth Slayer

Long Katana

Deal with The Mourner in The Wheel Unmasked quest in Omi

Combo enders and posture attacks make enemies vulnerable

Turns Yasuke's basic katana combos into overwhelming block breakers

Sage's Reach

Naginata

Assassinate The Naginata in the Showdown in Sakamoto quest in Omi

Stack +10% damage on your next hit after each attack blocked

A strong damage increase for no extra effort? What's not to love

Patient Harbinger

Teppo

In a legendary chest in Hikidan-jo Ruins in Lake Suigetsu, Wakasa

Load two bullets each time you reload

Makes up for the teppos main drawback by letting you unload volleys more often

Last Breath

Bow

Complete the Requiem for Rokkaku main quest after Showdown in Sakamoto

Special ammo instantly triggers its affliction on a headshot

Improves arrow efficiency and lets you apply status effects much quicker

Boulder Fall

Kanabo

Assassinate the Katsugari agent in the Kurai Eikyou quest in Yamato

Attacks can no longer be interrupted

Makes it even easier to overwhelm the enemy's defence with this heavy club

Eikyo Kanabo

Kanabo

Bought from the Exchange

Next posture attack is charged instantly after blocking an attack

Makes up for a kanabos biggest flaw: the speed

Best weapon types in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Both Naoe and Yasuke have a variety of different weapon types, and these are more distinct than ever this time around. Why? Because each weapon type now has its own skill tree that provides new abilities and effects.

Naoe's weapon types

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Naoe can use the following weapon types:

  • Tanto: The tanto is a quick, close-range weapon. You need a tanto to be able to use the double assassination skill.
  • Kusarigama: An agile chained blade designed to cleave through groups of enemies.
  • Katana: A versatile blade that deals high damage with each hit.

Naoe has a much more limited weapon selection, in large part due to her stealthy playstyle. You're not really supposed to be discovered, after all. Of her three weapon types, I recommend using a tanto and katana in your loadout. While the kusarigama is great for applying status effects and taking out groups of enemies (which will likely be the case if you've been detected), I found that its sweeping attacks sometimes attracted even more guards.

The katana deals more single-target damage while being versatile enough to handle groups discreetly. On the other hand, the tanto is the only weapon that can do double assassinations so it's a must-have for stealth.

Yasuke's weapon types

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Yasuke can use the following weapon types:

  • Long Katana: A hard-hitting sword designed for duelling.
  • Kanabo: Slow clubs that pack one hell of a punch.
  • Naginata: Glaives with a long reach and wide sweeps.
  • Bow: Fast-firing and more stealthy ranged option.
  • Teppo: A slow and clunky rifle that deals high damage per shot and has crowd-control potential.

Being the frontline soldier, Yasuke has a whole armoury of weapons up his sleeves, including ranged weapons. I recommend using a long katana and a bow or naginata for your loadout. Yasuke is a brute on the battlefield and these weapons perfectly compliment his approach.

The long katana has high single-target damage and faster attacks than clubs, making it an excellent pick for most fights, especially bosses and elites. It even has a skill that can heal you, conserving your rations. The naginata also packs a punch, with sweeping attacks that are best used to control the crowds of guards you'll inevitably attract.

Further setting the samurai apart from his shinobi counterpart, Yasuke has ranged weapons. As much as I love the idea of using the teppo rifles (and they have some really fun abilities), they're sadly pretty bad, largely due to the incredibly slow reload speed. The bow is fast, quiet, and just as deadly thanks to its strong weapon skills. The one exception to this is the Patient Harbinger legendary teppo since it loads two shots at once, though you'll still want the reload speed skills.

AC Shadows knowledge rankAC Shadows scoutsAC Shadows rationsAC Shadows hideoutAC Shadows Shadow ProjectsAC Shadows origami butterfly locationsAC Shadows unlock Yasuke

AC Shadows knowledge rank: Get knowledge
AC Shadows scouts: Get more trusty recons
AC Shadows rations: Get more healing items
AC Shadows hideout: Best buildings to get first
AC Shadows Shadow Projects: Free loot
AC Shadows origami butterfly locations: Collect 'em all
AC Shadows unlock Yasuke: The samurai

Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows armour - Yasuke standing confidently with ornate samurai armour and weapons.
Best armour in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Yasuke unlock - A close-up of Yasuke talking, wearing armour and with a rifle on his back.
How to unlock and play as Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows upgrade weapons armour - Heiji the blacksmith about to speak, stood inside a building in the hideout.
How to upgrade weapons and armour in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows promo image
Assassin's Creed Shadows started with a single Ghost of Tsushima-like protagonist, but 'it's not representing what the samurai and shinobi are if it's the same character'
assassin&#039;s creed shadows yasuke riding a horse
Don't expect to unlock Yasuke for a while in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Firing an arquebus at a giant spider in Avowed.
The best weapons in Avowed and how to get them
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Imai Sokyu location - Imai Sokyu sitting down at a table with his head turned to his left.
Where to find Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun - Yasuke holding a large red explosive jar.
How to enter Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows rations upgrades - A close-up of Naoe with a worried expression.
How to get and upgrade rations in Assassin's Creed Shadows
assassin&#039;s creed shadows yasuke riding a horse
Don't expect to unlock Yasuke for a while in Assassin's Creed Shadows
assassin&#039;s creed shadows review
Assassin's Creed Shadows review
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows promo image
Ubisoft reportedly has an anti-harassment plan in place for Assassin's Creed Shadows developers
Latest in Guides
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Imai Sokyu location - Imai Sokyu sitting down at a table with his head turned to his left.
Where to find Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun - Yasuke holding a large red explosive jar.
How to enter Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows rations upgrades - A close-up of Naoe with a worried expression.
How to get and upgrade rations in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows armour - Yasuke standing confidently with ornate samurai armour and weapons.
Best armour in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows weapons - Yasuke in full armour riding on horseback.
Best weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows kosode location - A close-up shot of the merchant who&#039;ll make you a kosode.
How to get a kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows
More about assassins creed
assassin&#039;s creed shadows review

Assassin's Creed Shadows review
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows armour - Yasuke standing confidently with ornate samurai armour and weapons.

Best armour in Assassin's Creed Shadows
assassin&#039;s creed shadows yasuke riding a horse

Don't expect to unlock Yasuke for a while in Assassin's Creed Shadows
See more latest