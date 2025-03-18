Best weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Gear up both Naoe and Yasuke with these weapons.
Thanks to Assassin's Creed Shadows' dual protagonists, getting your hands on the best weapons takes twice as much work. Naoe and Yasuke have different approaches to combat and, naturally, use different weapons. The shinobi favours agility, choosing from katanas, tantos, and kusarigama, while the samurai warrior gets long katanas, naginatas, war clubs, and even ranged weapons.
Like recent games in the series, Shadows also has a fully-fledged loot system, with weapon quality, tons of stats, accessories, and even unique legendary gear. You can then pair these with the best Assassin's Creed Shadows armour to make builds that suit Naoe and Yasuke's unique approaches.
Best Assassin's Creed Shadows weapons
The best weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows are all legendary quality since these have higher stats and more powerful, unique effects that the standard random weapons don't have.
While this means good loot is few and far between, you can at least guarantee you get them. Plus, since gear generally scales to your level when acquired, and you can upgrade weapons and armour to your current level easily, it's simple to keep your equipment strong as you progress.
Keep in mind that every legendary weapon also has an engraving slot, which you can add a buff to back at the blacksmith. These can improve everything from your damage to your health and adrenaline regeneration.
Best Naoe weapons
Weapon
Type
Source
Effect
Explanation
Masked Death
Katana
In a legendary chest in Shimagahara Valley in Otogi Pass, Iga
Posture attack remains charged after Dodge
Lets you use heavy, posture-breaking attacks without slowing down your flow
Yami no Kage
Katana
In a legendary chest in Hiraiyama Fort in The Warfields, Harima
Deal 100% damage to the attacker on deflect
Deflecting is key to mastering the katana, and Yami no Kage turns this defensive move into a weapon
Dragon's Edge
Katana
Assassinate the Two-Faced during the Topple the Traitor quest in Yamashiro
Create an area of effect on hit with dodge attacks
Lets you deal with groups of enemies much easier, Naoe's greatest weakness
Igan Sunset
Tanto
In a legendary chest in Tozuku's Lair in the Katano Foothills, Izumi Settsu
Slows down time after using Escape Strike
Great for giving you a second to breathe and reengage during your combo
Shinobi's Fury
Tanto
Assassinate the Golden Teppo in the Defensive Position or Tea Ceremony quest in Izumi Settsu
Weakpoint attacks make enemies vulnerable a second time
While you'll mainly use a tanto for double assassinations, this tanto improves its main combo
Kaen Kusarigama
Kusarigama
Bought from the Exchange
+135% damage when surrounded by two or more enemies
Kusarigama are best used when surrounded, so this weapon makes it even easier to wipe out groups
Eikyo Kusarigama
Kusarigama
Bought from the Exchange
Press light or heavy attack after a dodge to trigger a quick strike
Quick and easy extra damage when reacting to enemy attacks
Best Yasuke weapons
Weapon
Type
Source
Effect
Explanation
Myth Slayer
Long Katana
Deal with The Mourner in The Wheel Unmasked quest in Omi
Combo enders and posture attacks make enemies vulnerable
Turns Yasuke's basic katana combos into overwhelming block breakers
Sage's Reach
Naginata
Assassinate The Naginata in the Showdown in Sakamoto quest in Omi
Stack +10% damage on your next hit after each attack blocked
A strong damage increase for no extra effort? What's not to love
Patient Harbinger
Teppo
In a legendary chest in Hikidan-jo Ruins in Lake Suigetsu, Wakasa
Load two bullets each time you reload
Makes up for the teppos main drawback by letting you unload volleys more often
Last Breath
Bow
Complete the Requiem for Rokkaku main quest after Showdown in Sakamoto
Special ammo instantly triggers its affliction on a headshot
Improves arrow efficiency and lets you apply status effects much quicker
Boulder Fall
Kanabo
Assassinate the Katsugari agent in the Kurai Eikyou quest in Yamato
Attacks can no longer be interrupted
Makes it even easier to overwhelm the enemy's defence with this heavy club
Eikyo Kanabo
Kanabo
Bought from the Exchange
Next posture attack is charged instantly after blocking an attack
Makes up for a kanabos biggest flaw: the speed
Best weapon types in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Both Naoe and Yasuke have a variety of different weapon types, and these are more distinct than ever this time around. Why? Because each weapon type now has its own skill tree that provides new abilities and effects.
Naoe's weapon types
Naoe can use the following weapon types:
- Tanto: The tanto is a quick, close-range weapon. You need a tanto to be able to use the double assassination skill.
- Kusarigama: An agile chained blade designed to cleave through groups of enemies.
- Katana: A versatile blade that deals high damage with each hit.
Naoe has a much more limited weapon selection, in large part due to her stealthy playstyle. You're not really supposed to be discovered, after all. Of her three weapon types, I recommend using a tanto and katana in your loadout. While the kusarigama is great for applying status effects and taking out groups of enemies (which will likely be the case if you've been detected), I found that its sweeping attacks sometimes attracted even more guards.
The katana deals more single-target damage while being versatile enough to handle groups discreetly. On the other hand, the tanto is the only weapon that can do double assassinations so it's a must-have for stealth.
Yasuke's weapon types
Yasuke can use the following weapon types:
- Long Katana: A hard-hitting sword designed for duelling.
- Kanabo: Slow clubs that pack one hell of a punch.
- Naginata: Glaives with a long reach and wide sweeps.
- Bow: Fast-firing and more stealthy ranged option.
- Teppo: A slow and clunky rifle that deals high damage per shot and has crowd-control potential.
Being the frontline soldier, Yasuke has a whole armoury of weapons up his sleeves, including ranged weapons. I recommend using a long katana and a bow or naginata for your loadout. Yasuke is a brute on the battlefield and these weapons perfectly compliment his approach.
The long katana has high single-target damage and faster attacks than clubs, making it an excellent pick for most fights, especially bosses and elites. It even has a skill that can heal you, conserving your rations. The naginata also packs a punch, with sweeping attacks that are best used to control the crowds of guards you'll inevitably attract.
Further setting the samurai apart from his shinobi counterpart, Yasuke has ranged weapons. As much as I love the idea of using the teppo rifles (and they have some really fun abilities), they're sadly pretty bad, largely due to the incredibly slow reload speed. The bow is fast, quiet, and just as deadly thanks to its strong weapon skills. The one exception to this is the Patient Harbinger legendary teppo since it loads two shots at once, though you'll still want the reload speed skills.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
