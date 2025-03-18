How to unlock and complete Shadow Projects in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By published

Unlocking Shadows Projects is more complicated than you'd think.

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Shadow Projects - A close-up shot of Naoe with a neutral expression.
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
I know what you're thinking, the Shadow Projects system in Assassin's Creed Shadows looks an awful lot like a battle pass. It set off all kinds of red flags in my head at first too. While it's not a battle pass in a traditional sense (they're more milestone reward tracks), Shadow Projects do require you to complete daily and weekly busywork tasks, much like you'd see in many recent live service games.

Most confusingly, the Shadow Projects aren't available right away despite you being able to view them in the menus. It'll take you a good few hours before you're ready to even begin to progress chipping away at them.

How to unlock Shadow Projects in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Image 1 of 2
Assassin's Creed Shadows Shadow Projects - A map showing the location of an Animus portal to access Animus systems.
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To unlock Shadow Projects, you need to head through an Animus breach. There's one directly east of Amagasaki Castle in Izumi Settsu on a dirt path. You're looking for a glitchy portal that takes you out of the historical setting and into the matrix, so to speak, where you'll hear from The Guide again. This unlocks the various Animus systems like Shadow Projects, Anomalies, and the Exchange.

I discovered this just before starting the Heads Will Roll quest to assassinate Wada Koretake as it's right next to the meeting point, so this is most likely where you'll run into it as well. Given this, it takes a surprising amount of time to unlock Shadow Projects.

How to complete Shadow Projects in Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You need to complete Anomalies to level up and complete Shadow Projects. Anomalies are effectively daily missions that reward you with between 600-800 data fragments each time, which you can then spend on whichever Shadow Project you have active to reach the next tier and earn a reward.

Some Anomalies simply ask you to earn a certain amount of Mon while others challenge you to interact with various activities like corrupted entities and echoes. You can track the location of these missions on your map and complete them just like any other.

All Shadow Project rewards in Assassin's Creed Shadows

There are two Shadow Projects to work your way through, at least for now. Given you have to redeem your hard-earned data fragments to level up a Shadow Project, it's a good idea to know what rewards are up for grabs in each of them before you choose one.

Between the various currency rewards (including precious keys to spend in the Exchange) are legendary gear items for either Yasuke or Naoe, some of which are among the best gear you can get.

The Legacy

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Legacy Shadow Project is primarily focused on gear for Naoe:

  • Cerulean Nexus (rank 4)
    • Legendary naginata for Yasuke
    • Increased impact on Shoulder Tackle
    • Blank engraving slot
  • Cerulean Guise Hood (rank 9)
    • Legendary headgear for Naoe
    • Undetectable when dodging out of a stalking zone
    • Blank engraving slot
  • Cerulean Puzzle Trinket (rank 13)
    • Legendary trinket for Naoe
    • +2 health segments removed on Running Assassinate
    • Blank engraving slot
  • Cerulean Glitch (rank 18)
    • Legendary long katana for Yasuke
    • +100% of an Adrenaline Chunk on ration use but no health regained
    • Blank engraving slot
  • Cerulean Guise Kosode (rank 21)
    • Legendary light armour for Naoe
    • Tag enemies on sight with Eagle Vision
    • Blank engraving slot

Awakening

Assassin's Creed Shadows Shadow Projects - The Cerulean Guise Armour from the Awakening project.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Awakening Shadow Project mostly includes gear for Yasuke:

  • Cerulean Flux (rank 4)
    • Legendary tanto for Naoe
    • Instantly charge posture attacks after using abilities
    • Blank engraving slot
  • Cerulean Guise Mask (rank 9)
    • Legendary helmet for Yasuke
    • +50% chance to loot rations from dead bodies
    • Blank engraving slot
  • Cerulean Core (rank 13)
    • Legendary amulet for Yasuke
    • +2 health segments removed on Brutal Assassinations during daytime
    • Blank engraving slot
  • Cerulean Arc (rank 18)
    • Legendary katana for Naoe
    • +100% of an Adrenaline Chunk on ration use but no health regained
    • Blank engraving slot
  • Cerulean Guise Armour (rank 21)
    • Legendary armour for Yasuke
    • +100% of an Adrenaline Chunk on ration use
    • Blank engraving slot
