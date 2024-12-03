Infinity Nikki launch times and release date
Here's the official unlock time and preload info for Infinity Nikki so you can start in style.
Infinity Nikki is launching this week, so it's time to get ready for the next big dress-up adventure if you've been waiting to whip out your Sunday best. With 35 million pre-registrations in its lead up to launch, there are a lot of people excited to get stuck in with the first Nikki game to officially launch on PC.
If you pre-registered, you'll have access to a number of rewards waiting for you upon launch too. These include a 4-star outfit, 50,000 Bling, 300 Thread of Purity, and 20 Resonite Crystals. So, more than enough to start you off in the coziest open-world adventure.
What is the Infinity Nikki PC release date?
The official launch date for Infinity Nikki is December 5, but that will be the evening of December 4 in some time zones. For those in America, you'll get access to Infinity Nikki on Wednesday night, which is Thursday morning or afternoon in the rest of the world. Here's when Infinity Nikki actually unlocks in timezones near you.
Infinity Nikki release times
December 4:
- Los Angeles: 6 PM
- New York: 9 PM
- Rio De Janeiro: 10 PM
December 5:
- London: 2 AM
- Amsterdam: 3 AM
- Cape Town: 4 AM
- Kuala Lumpur: 10 AM
- Tokyo: 11 AM
- Sydney: 1 PM
Is there preloading for Infinity Nikki?
Infinity Nikki is available to preload from December 3. So, when release does roll around in your timezone you'll be ready to jump straight in rather than waiting even longer for the game to download.
To get ahead of the game and preload Infinity Nikki for yourself, you'll need to have either the Epic Games launcher downloaded first or go through Infinity Nikki's own launcher available via the official website. If you're preloading through Epic you'll need to search for Infinity Nikki yourself before preloading it, but its own launcher is much more straightforward. There's no early access, so you won't have to worry about being late to the party if you forget to pre-load, but it's best to make the most of the chance while you can.
