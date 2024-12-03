Infinity Nikki launch times and release date

Infinity Nikki is launching this week, so it's time to get ready for the next big dress-up adventure if you've been waiting to whip out your Sunday best. With 35 million pre-registrations in its lead up to launch, there are a lot of people excited to get stuck in with the first Nikki game to officially launch on PC.

If you pre-registered, you'll have access to a number of rewards waiting for you upon launch too. These include a 4-star outfit, 50,000 Bling, 300 Thread of Purity, and 20 Resonite Crystals. So, more than enough to start you off in the coziest open-world adventure.

The official launch date for Infinity Nikki is December 5, but that will be the evening of December 4 in some time zones. For those in America, you'll get access to Infinity Nikki on Wednesday night, which is Thursday morning or afternoon in the rest of the world. Here's when Infinity Nikki actually unlocks in timezones near you.

Infinity Nikki release times

December 4:

Los Angeles : 6 PM

: 6 PM New York : 9 PM

: 9 PM Rio De Janeiro: 10 PM

December 5:

London: 2 AM

2 AM Amsterdam: 3 AM

3 AM Cape Town: 4 AM

4 AM Kuala Lumpur: 10 AM

10 AM Tokyo: 11 AM

11 AM Sydney: 1 PM

Is there preloading for Infinity Nikki?

Infinity Nikki is available to preload from December 3. So, when release does roll around in your timezone you'll be ready to jump straight in rather than waiting even longer for the game to download.