All Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 livestream codes

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 code has arrived. Usually, miHoYo offers three codes as part of its update livestreams, but for some reason ZZZ just gets one big code, which saves a little hassle. For those who don't know, miHoYo puts on a livestream for each of its games every six weeks, showing off what's to come in the next version in terms of new characters, events, and quests. As a little incentive, it also provides a livestream code you can redeem.

In terms of new agents, it looks like we've got Astra Yao—an S-rank ether support—first off, and then Evelyn Chevalier in the second phase; also S-rank, but a fire attack agent instead. There are also apparently reruns for Ellen and Zhu Yuan, with the latter being perfect if you want an attack agent to combo with Astra Yao in an ether squad.

As usual, I'll enter the code below as it appears during the program. Since livestream codes usually expire within a day you'll want to redeem this as soon as you can.

Zenless Zone Zero codes: All current livestream Polychrome

ASTRANOMICAL - 300 Polychrome, 30,000 Dennies, two Senior Investigator Logs, and three W-Engine Energy Modules (Expires January 11)

How to redeem ZZZ codes

You have two different options for redeeming Zenless Zone Zero codes, but first you'll need to earn Inter-Knot rank five and finish the first part of the Business x Strangeness x Justness prologue.

When that's all done, you can either redeem them via the game:

Open Zenless Zone Zero

Enter the in-game main menu

Select the More option

Click the Redemption Code option

Type a code into the box and click redeem

Grab your reward from the mailbox

Your second choice is through the official website:

Open the ZZZ code redemption site

Enter your account details for the game

Choose your region

Enter a code into the box and click redeem

Collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox