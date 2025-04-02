Astroneer studio announces its next game, 'a multiplayer voyage of discovery' in deep space

News
By published

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions is set to launch in 2026.

STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions | Teaser Trailer - YouTube STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions | Teaser Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Seemingly lost amidst the Nintendo Direct excitement of actual Silksong info, not Bloodborne 2, and specs for the Nintendo Switch 2 is word of a new game from Astroneer developer System Era Softworks called Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, "a multiplayer voyage of discovery, cooperative expeditions, and camaraderie" in Deep Space.

"The heart" of the new game is the ESS Starseeker, "a persistent, ever-evolving space station" where players will plan expeditions, upgrade their kid, and just chill out with other intrepid space explorers. The crew of the station will have to work together "to complete planet-wide objectives across a multitude of star systems using cutting edge technology," which naturally means encounters with weirdos from other planets and the various sorts of headaches that will inevitably arise.

But it sounds like there'll be more in store than just a Star Trek-style series of disconnected problems to solve and crises to manage: "Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions places player freedom at the forefront," System Era said, "but a larger story lies in wait for those curious enough to uncover it."

As the title suggests, Starseeker is set within the Astroneer universe, but it's an all-new, standalone game. And even though it was revealed at Nintendo Direct, yes, it's coming to PC too—in fact, it's up for wishlisting now on Steam. While co-op multiplayer is the focus, the Steam page says it's also playable as a singleplayer game.

(Image credit: Adam Bromell (Bluesky))

"This game represents our goals as a studio to give players agency while connecting them through shared experiences," System Era co-founder and creative director Adam Bromell wrote. "Over the coming months, we’ll be pulling back the curtain the only way we know how: with transparency and directness. Expect live streams, behind-the-scene vlogs, a limited beta release, and its debut gameplay trailer!"

Starseeker: Astroneer Chronicles is currently expected to be out in 2026, and in a bit of good news for fans of Astroneer, System Era said the new game won't spell the end of the one that inspired it: "Existing Astroneer fans can rest assured that the original game will continue to live on alongside its new companion with more updates and content for years to come."

Image 1 of 5
Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions screenshot
(Image credit: System Era Softworks)
2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action
Ellie and Abby fighting each other in The Last of Us Part 2, Ellie is shoving a gun into Abby&#039;s neck

Psychologist breaks down The Last of Us Part 2's most traumatic and realistic moments: 'Revenge is sweet. Otherwise why would we hold onto it?'
Image for Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows didn&#039;t have yellow paint originally, but unfortunately players like me are stupid

Assassin's Creed Shadows didn't have yellow paint originally, but unfortunately players like me are stupid
Ellie and Abby fighting each other in The Last of Us Part 2, Ellie is shoving a gun into Abby&#039;s neck

Psychologist breaks down The Last of Us Part 2's most traumatic and realistic moments: 'Revenge is sweet. Otherwise why would we hold onto it?'
See more latest
Most Popular
Ellie and Abby fighting each other in The Last of Us Part 2, Ellie is shoving a gun into Abby&#039;s neck
Psychologist breaks down The Last of Us Part 2's most traumatic and realistic moments: 'Revenge is sweet. Otherwise why would we hold onto it?'
CHICKEN JOCKEY
The creators of A Minecraft Movie approached adapting the game delicately, opting to 'not take ourselves too seriously, but take the game very seriously'
A Minecraft Movie director and producer
'Never give up the spark': A Minecraft Movie's director and producer hope that this film can inspire adults to carry on creating
Jason talking to Jared on set
A Minecraft Movie's producer says working on set was like 'playing with friends on a Minecraft server'
A person with blue glowing eyes
Here's what happens to your base in Dune: Awakening if you take a long break from Arrakis
Baldur&#039;s Village screenshot - Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 characters having a picnic in Stardew Valley
'This is a gift': Baldur's Village mod maker says thanks to all (especially Swen) and promises more content including an 'Astarion's Ten Hearts event' is on the way
Battletech
No one's making a new BattleTech videogame any time soon, so I'll console myself with this $18 bundle of stuff for the tabletop RPG
BlueAnt Soundblade speaker on a blue background
Our favourite wireless soundbar just hit its lowest ever price in the latest Amazon deal, solving one of our biggest gripes
A Zoi doing a half-heart pose against their cheek while winking
Wicked Whims for Inzoi is just an April Fools joke for now but The Sims' most famous sex mod is probably coming eventually
Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Nintendo is going to charge Switch 2 handheld console owners money for a glorified digital manual that doubles as a game