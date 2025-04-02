Nintendo got a Bloodborne spiritual sequel before PC even got the first game

News
By published

Dammit!

A moon looks down menacingly in The Duskbloods.
(Image credit: FromSoftware / Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct ended on a truly stunning reveal: FromSoftware is making a game called The Duskbloods, set to release in 2026, and it looks very much like a spiritual sequel to Bloodborne.

Yes, Bloodborne: My vote for the best videogame ever made, and one that remains stubbornly locked to the aging PS4 hardware (even if emulators are continuing to improve), with FromSoftware and Sony seemingly unable to do the simplest of things.

The Duskbloods is not Bloodborne 2, but it's so Bloodborne-coded that the link is undeniable. The setting is directly inspired by Yharnam's towering gothic architecture and religious iconography, the character outfits are that exact futurist-tinged Victoriana, and then there's the themes of the game.

There are subterranean elements of Bloodborne's world that don't become clear until later in the game, and others that are only ever hinted at or shown in brief snatches. One such theme is beast transformation, which we see happen with some bosses but has mostly already taken place: in The Duskbloods, this seems to be a core gameplay mechanic, with characters transforming into monsters including, at one stage, some kind of miniature T-Rex.

Oh and, of course, vampires. Bloodborne is essentially about vampirism, without ever quite saying so outright. The Duskbloods appear to be straight-up vampires, capable of sucking the power from defeated enemies, and eating your enemies generally seems to be a big thing in this world.

The Duskbloods – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube The Duskbloods – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube
Watch On

There's runes, there's guns, there's some kind of seriously creepy moon presence, and the player character is at one point referred to as "the carrier of blood." If this doesn't turn out to have some little lore link to Yharnam, or even a big one, I'd be shocked.

There's also a heavier emphasis on the steampunk technology and verticality: we see one character blast off with a jetpack, while another dives down from a great height to launch an attack. There's even a working train!

It all suggests a more combat-heavy, dynamic, and more explicitly vampiric take on what FromSoftware achieved with Bloodborne all those years ago. And is very probably going to be the closest we'll ever get to a Bloodborne 2. The trailer did not mention Hidetaka Miyazaki's involvement or otherwise, but ended with a "2026" release date and the claim "only on Nintendo Switch."

Yes, this is PC Gamer. I'm going to hold out hope that, as with other FromSoftware titles in the past, this is a timed exclusive that will eventually find its way to other platforms. Even if it is, it is one incredible flex from Nintendo to get such a game from one of the world's premiere developers for its new hardware. At least all those Switch dollars are going to excellent use.

TOPICS
Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about games
An image of Hornet from Silksong engulfed with rage.

It's actually happening, everybody stay calm: Silksong properly confirmed for a 2025 release date at the Nintendo Direct with a whole 3 seconds of footage
A Chipotle amid the bombed-out ruins of Boston in Fallout 4.

Ambitious burrito-lover mods real-life Chipotle orders into Fallout 4, thrilling community who can 'Finally get the food poisoning perk!' in reality
The Nintendo Switch 2 as shown in its announcement trailer with orange and blue accents and removeable controllers.

Nintendo Switch 2 specs: Bigger 1080p LCD screen, 4K support, 256 GB storage, 'mouse' functionality and more
See more latest
Most Popular
The Nintendo Switch 2 as shown in its announcement trailer with orange and blue accents and removeable controllers.
Nintendo Switch 2 specs: Bigger 1080p LCD screen, 4K support, 256 GB storage, 'mouse' functionality and more
Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card from different angles
The first Nvidia RTX 50-series GPU makes an appearance in the Steam hardware survey and it's the RTX 5080 that has the honour
An image of Hornet from Silksong engulfed with rage.
It's actually happening, everybody stay calm: Silksong properly confirmed for a 2025 release date at the Nintendo Direct with a whole 3 seconds of footage
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor
AMD says the problem with Ryzen 7 9800X3D chips failing to boot is down to memory compatibility issues and not actually dead CPUs
A Chipotle amid the bombed-out ruins of Boston in Fallout 4.
Ambitious burrito-lover mods real-life Chipotle orders into Fallout 4, thrilling community who can 'Finally get the food poisoning perk!' in reality
Disco Elysium hero smiling at the viewer and giving a double thumbs up gesture
You can get PC Gamer's longest-reigning Top 100 winner and enough branching narratives to keep you busy for the rest of the year for under $15
Hornet, the protagonist of Silksong
Hollow Knight: Silksong returns as the #1 wishlisted game on Steam after Inzoi's release—but is it just keeping the seat warm after 6 years of slowly-gathered hype?
Intel Panther Lake
Intel promises its next-gen Pather Lake laptop CPU will have the 'efficiency of Lunar Lake and the performance of Arrow Lake' and is on track for 2026
OpenAi logo
OpenAI finalises deal for $40 billion in investments, raising company value up to $300 billion, but there's a catch to receive it all
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, April 2