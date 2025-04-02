Nintendo got a Bloodborne spiritual sequel before PC even got the first game

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct ended on a truly stunning reveal: FromSoftware is making a game called The Duskbloods, set to release in 2026, and it looks very much like a spiritual sequel to Bloodborne.

Yes, Bloodborne: My vote for the best videogame ever made, and one that remains stubbornly locked to the aging PS4 hardware (even if emulators are continuing to improve), with FromSoftware and Sony seemingly unable to do the simplest of things.

The Duskbloods is not Bloodborne 2, but it's so Bloodborne-coded that the link is undeniable. The setting is directly inspired by Yharnam's towering gothic architecture and religious iconography, the character outfits are that exact futurist-tinged Victoriana, and then there's the themes of the game.

There are subterranean elements of Bloodborne's world that don't become clear until later in the game, and others that are only ever hinted at or shown in brief snatches. One such theme is beast transformation, which we see happen with some bosses but has mostly already taken place: in The Duskbloods, this seems to be a core gameplay mechanic, with characters transforming into monsters including, at one stage, some kind of miniature T-Rex.

Oh and, of course, vampires. Bloodborne is essentially about vampirism, without ever quite saying so outright. The Duskbloods appear to be straight-up vampires, capable of sucking the power from defeated enemies, and eating your enemies generally seems to be a big thing in this world.

The Duskbloods – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

There's runes, there's guns, there's some kind of seriously creepy moon presence, and the player character is at one point referred to as "the carrier of blood." If this doesn't turn out to have some little lore link to Yharnam, or even a big one, I'd be shocked.

There's also a heavier emphasis on the steampunk technology and verticality: we see one character blast off with a jetpack, while another dives down from a great height to launch an attack. There's even a working train!

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It all suggests a more combat-heavy, dynamic, and more explicitly vampiric take on what FromSoftware achieved with Bloodborne all those years ago. And is very probably going to be the closest we'll ever get to a Bloodborne 2. The trailer did not mention Hidetaka Miyazaki's involvement or otherwise, but ended with a "2026" release date and the claim "only on Nintendo Switch."

Yes, this is PC Gamer. I'm going to hold out hope that, as with other FromSoftware titles in the past, this is a timed exclusive that will eventually find its way to other platforms. Even if it is, it is one incredible flex from Nintendo to get such a game from one of the world's premiere developers for its new hardware. At least all those Switch dollars are going to excellent use.