Game of the Year Awards 2016

We debated, we argued, we scuffled (actually it was a pleasant conference call), and we've come to a consensus: these are our favorite games of 2016. Every day we'll be posting a new 2016 award—as well as an individual staff pick—until we've celebrated all the best this year gave us.

As usual, we've started with our overall Game of the Year. No suspense here: the PC Gamer staff, as a whole, enjoyed Dishonored 2 the most this year. But there are many more games to celebrate, and we'll be updating this hub with each new award throughout the rest of December.

The awards

Game of the Year 2016: Dishonored 2

Best Strategy Game: XCOM 2

Best Puzzle Game: The Witness

Best Shortform Game: Inside

Best Racing Game: Forza Horizon 3

Best Writing: Firewatch

Best Expansion: The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

Best Comeback: Doom

Best RPG: Darkest Dungeon

Best Setting: Dark Souls 3

Best Shooter: Titanfall 2

Spirit of the PC: Stardew Valley

Best Multiplayer: Overwatch

Staff picks

These games didn't quite make it into our main awards—there can only be one 'best RPG,' after all—but they still deserve celebrating. Each of our GOTY voters has chosen one game of 2016 to highlight as their personal staff pick for the year. We'll be posting new picks throughout the rest of December along with the primary awards above.

Chris Livingston: Duskers

James Davenport: Thumper

Tom Senior: Total War: Warhammer

Wes Fenlon: Overcooked

Tim Clark: The Elder Scrolls: Legends

Tyler Wilde: Civilization 6

Chris Thursten: Devil Daggers

Joe Donnelly: Kentucky Route Zero Act 4

Shaun Prescott: N++

Tom Marks: Duelyst

Samuel Roberts: Superhot

Andy Kelly: Hitman

Evan Lahti: Arma 3 Apex

Phil Savage: Watch Dogs 2

Past awards

Game of the Year Awards 2015

Game of the Year Awards 2014

Game of the Year Awards 2013