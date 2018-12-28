Game of the Year Awards 2018

The PC Gamer Game of the Year awards are chosen by our global team. The process works like this: everyone gets six nomination slots for games that came out this year, then we all jump on a call to figure out which of those nominated games deserve awards. We name the awards based on the games we choose, so each year you'll see a slightly different set of categories.

Alongside our awards below, each writer has produced a personal pick. These are games that didn't win any of the main awards, but that our individual writers feel are worth celebrating anyway. We will update this page with new awards and personal picks until the end of December, when we'll reveal our ultimate game of the year.

The awards

Game of the Year: Into the Breach

Best Puzzle Game: Return of the Obra Dinn

Best RPG: Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire

Best Roguelike: Dead Cells

Best Ongoing Game: Fortnite

Best Racing Game: Forza Horizon 4

Best Co-op Game: Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Best Open World Game: Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Best Action Game: Monster Hunter: World

Best Setting: Yakuza 0

Best Survival Game: Subnautica

Best Sim: Frostpunk

Best Stealth Game: Hitman 2

Best Story: The Red Strings Club

Personal picks

Chris Livingston: Cultist Simulator

Andy Kelly: Shenmue I and II

Phil Savage: Destiny 2 Forsaken

Tom Senior: Slay the Spire

Philippa Warr: Megaquarium

Samuel Roberts: Minit

Wes Fenlon: Yoku's Island Express

Tyler Wilde: Sea of Thieves

Evan Lahti: BattleTech

James Davenport: Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Fraser Brown: Unavowed

Steven Messner: Battlefield 5

Shaun Prescott: Iconoclasts

Past awards

Game of the Year Awards 2017

Game of the Year Awards 2016

Game of the Year Awards 2015

Game of the Year Awards 2014

Game of the Year Awards 2013