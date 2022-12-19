PC Gamer's Game of the Year Awards 2022

Welcome to PC Gamer's annual Game of the Year awards. Each day, for the rest of the month, we'll be revealing another of 2022's best PC games, culminating in our ultimate Game of the Year on December 30.

To create this list, each writer nominates up to six games released within the last 12 months. Those nominations become our shortlist (opens in new tab). We then gather together to talk through the list and—after much wailing and shouting—decide on both our overall Game of the Year and the 13 other games we feel deserving of an award. Once the games are chosen, we assign them categories that exemplify what they each did best. The award categories are designed to fit the games we've picked, which is why we run different ones each year.

Alongside the main awards, each PC Gamer writer has also picked a personal favourite of the year. We'll be updating this page with new awards and personal picks throughout the rest of the month.

The Awards

Best Ongoing Game: Guild Wars 2 (opens in new tab)

Best Strategy: Total War: Warhammer 3 (opens in new tab)

Best Early Access: TBA

Best Roguelike: TBA

Best Puzzle Game: TBA

Best Sandbox: TBA

Best RPG: TBA

Best Design: TBA

Best Co-op: TBA

Best Platformer: TBA

Best Story: TBA

Best Comedy: TBA

GOTY Runner-Up: TBA

Game of the Year: TBA

Personal Picks

Katie Wickens: Two-Point Campus (opens in new tab)

Jody Macgregor: Hard West 2 (opens in new tab)

Past Awards

Game of the Year Awards 2021 (opens in new tab)

Game of the Year Awards 2020 (opens in new tab)

Game of the Year Awards 2019 (opens in new tab)

Game of the Year Awards 2018 (opens in new tab)

Game of the Year Awards 2017 (opens in new tab)

Game of the Year Awards 2016 (opens in new tab)

Game of the Year Awards 2015 (opens in new tab)

Game of the Year Awards 2014 (opens in new tab)

Game of the Year Awards 2013 (opens in new tab)