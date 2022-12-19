PC Gamer's Game of the Year Awards 2022

By Phil Savage
published

We reveal PC gaming's brightest stars of the last 12 months.

Game of the Year 2022
Game of the Year 2022

Welcome to PC Gamer's annual Game of the Year awards. Each day, for the rest of the month, we'll be revealing another of 2022's best PC games, culminating in our ultimate Game of the Year on December 30.

To create this list, each writer nominates up to six games released within the last 12 months. Those nominations become our shortlist (opens in new tab). We then gather together to talk through the list and—after much wailing and shouting—decide on both our overall Game of the Year and the 13 other games we feel deserving of an award. Once the games are chosen, we assign them categories that exemplify what they each did best. The award categories are designed to fit the games we've picked, which is why we run different ones each year.

Alongside the main awards, each PC Gamer writer has also picked a personal favourite of the year. We'll be updating this page with new awards and personal picks throughout the rest of the month.

The Awards

Best Ongoing Game: Guild Wars 2 (opens in new tab)
Best Strategy: Total War: Warhammer 3 (opens in new tab)
Best Early Access: TBA
Best Roguelike: TBA
Best Puzzle Game: TBA
Best Sandbox: TBA
Best RPG: TBA
Best Design: TBA
Best Co-op: TBA
Best Platformer: TBA
Best Story: TBA
Best Comedy: TBA
GOTY Runner-Up: TBA
Game of the Year: TBA

Personal Picks

Katie Wickens: Two-Point Campus (opens in new tab)
Jody Macgregor: Hard West 2 (opens in new tab)

Phil Savage
Editor-in-Chief

Phil has been writing for PC Gamer for nearly a decade, starting out as a freelance writer covering everything from free games to MMOs. He eventually joined full-time as a news writer, before moving to the magazine to review immersive sims, RPGs and Hitman games. Now he leads PC Gamer's UK team, but still sometimes finds the time to write about his ongoing obsessions with Destiny 2, GTA Online and Apex Legends. When he's not levelling up battle passes, he's checking out the latest tactics game or dipping back into Guild Wars 2. He's largely responsible for the whole Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.

