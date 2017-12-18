Game of the Year Awards 2017

The PC Gamer Game of the Year Awards are selected by our global team. We all throw in our six nominations for candidates, then get together on a long call to figure out our shortlist. We then pick award titles that suit each game—so you'll see a different set of awards this year compared to previous years. Here are all of the games that came up during the shortlisting process.
We'll be updating this list with a new award and personal pick from a PCG staff member every day until the end of December.
The Awards
Game of the Year 2017: Divinity: Original Sin 2
Best Expansion: XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
Best Strategy Game: Total War: Warhammer 2
Best Platformer: Hollow Knight
Breakout Game: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Best Setting: Tacoma
Best Co-Op Game: Destiny 2
Best Comedy Game: West of Loathing
Best Story: What Remains of Edith Finch
Best Action Game: Nier: Automata
Best Mod: Sim Settlements for Fallout 4
Ongoing Game Award: No Man's Sky
Best Open World Game: Assassin's Creed Origins
Best Visual Novel: Butterfly Soup
Personal picks
These games didn't make the cut for the main awards, but they're still worth highlighting in their own right. Each of our staff has picked one favorite game and produced a longer piece about why they felt it was significant in 2017. We'll be posting new picks throughout the rest of December along with the primary awards above.
Andy Kelly: Resident Evil 7
Steven Messner: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
Samuel Roberts: Stories Untold
Tom Senior: Diablo 3: Rise of the Necromancer
Wes Fenlon: Unexplored
Joe Donnelly: Football Manager 2018
Evan Lahti: Quake Champions
Philippa Warr: The Lion's Song
James Davenport: Night In The Woods
Christopher Livingston: The Sexy Brutale
Phil Savage: Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Jody Macgregor: Hidden Folks
Tim Clark: Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Past awards
Game of the Year Awards 2016
Game of the Year Awards 2015
Game of the Year Awards 2014
Game of the Year Awards 2013