How to watch The Game Awards 2022 livestream

The Games Awards 2022 are almost here, and there's a lot to anticipate. What exclusive trailers will we get to see? Who will triumph between Sonic and Genshin fans (opens in new tab)? Will Elden Ring win every category somehow? There are plenty of Game Award rumors (opens in new tab) about what we can expect to see from the show this year doing the rounds already.

Those likely to make an appearance include Diablo 4 (opens in new tab), Space Marine 2 (opens in new tab), Starfield (opens in new tab), and potentially Bioware's next game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf (opens in new tab). It also wouldn't be The Game Awards without Kojima showing up to cryptically tease a game or just chat about some dreams he's been having with Geoff Keighley. Whatever does rear its head, here's how to watch The Game Awards 2022, as well as what time it'll go live in various regions.

How to watch The Game awards 2022

The Game Awards are happening on December 8 in the US and December 9 for the rest of the world due to the time difference. The easiest way to watch it this year is on YouTube (opens in new tab) or Twitch (opens in new tab), but the show will also air on a number of other social platforms (opens in new tab) throughout the world, which you can see a list of on the official website. Here's when the show starts in your region:

There's a handy infographic of the times on the page linked above with the list of watching platforms. Usually there's a pre-show first which lasts about half an hour, and doesn't feature as many of the big announcements as the two hour-ish main show. That said, if you don't want to miss anything, you should probably tune-in from the start.