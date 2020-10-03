Call of Duty: Modern Warfare no longer fits on a 250GB SSD

Remember when the system requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare recommended 175GB of free space and we thought that was a lot? What a long time ago that seems now. Then in August an update pushed it over 200GB, which we suggested was a bit much. And now, as @BattleNonSense has pointed out on Twitter, Modern Warfare no longer fits on a 250GB SSD and will not update if you have one.

@CallofDuty MW nolonger fits onto a 250GB SSD and cannot be updated.....@Activision @Blizzard_Ent please split up SP, MP and Warzone. pic.twitter.com/pSZdlSldvKOctober 3, 2020

This is what happens when one game contains a singleplayer campaign, the co-operative Special Ops mode, and an entire constantly updated live service battle royale mode in the form of Warzone. On console players can choose to uninstall specific modes and packs, and back when the Call of Duty games were available on Steam some of them had similar options. But players on Battle.net have no such luck.

Here I was thinking that Vermintide 2 demanding 93GB was a bit much. This is why Call of Duty's endless hunger for disk space must be stopped.