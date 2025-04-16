How to deal with the duck in REPO

REPO is home to a band of intimidating monsters, and the duck isn't exactly one that immediately screams terror. But despite its tiny size and cute appearance, this creature actually poses quite a threat. The duck is actually referred to as the Apex Predator in REPO and for good reason. After all, one wrong move can bring your game to a swift end.

If you accidentally grab or damage the duck, which isn't hard to do since it jumps up in front of you each time you reach for an item, it'll morph into a flying monster with huge fangs. It'll cause 10 damage per second, and since this morph lasts 10 seconds in itself, if you encounter it early on, this can cost your life. Since you can't grab it because of this mutation, it's a lot harder to defeat. With that said, here's what you need to do.

How to defeat the duck in REPO

One of the best ways to defeat the duck in REPO is by baiting it into an extraction point as you load in your valuables. When the extraction point closes, it'll crush the duck and leave you with its orb, which is valued between $2k-$3k. This is the most efficient way to immediately kill the duck, but if you're still gathering valuables it can be long before you get the chance to cut off this dead weight.

If you're on a level with toilets or cauldrons, then you can also cause damage and kill it this way. If you can lure the duck to jump into a cauldron, wait for it to bubble and throw the duck into the air. Once it hits the ground, it'll be stunned for a short while and you can pick it up to slam it into the ground a few times to chip away at the last little bits of its health bar. Since it's only got 150 health, it won't take too long to kill this way but you do risk it morphing if it takes too long. This method also works with toilets, but you'll want to close the lid to keep the duck in place before flushing it, otherwise it could just jump out.



You can use melee weapons or throw valuables at the duck, but you risk taking more damage yourself that way. Most melee weapons won't stun it, and it'll change form and attack you pretty swiftly after you start fighting back. You can also tumble launch yourself into the duck, but you'll need to prepare to run and hide straight after.