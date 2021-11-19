This EVGA gaming mouse with 8,000Hz polling rate is just $25 on Newegg right now

Even the Friday before actual Black Friday, we've spotted this excellent little EVGA X17 gaming mouse, with its endless configurable buttons, and a whopping 8,000Hz polling rate, is an utterly unconscionable $24.99 at Newegg. That's actually the cheapest we've ever seen it, as far as we can remember, and that makes it a pretty great buy right about now.

When it launched in February this year, we highlighted it as the first triple-sensor 8K Hz gaming mouse, which makes it rather special. You know what they say about higher polling rates? Better in-game responses.

It works super effectively thanks to it checking your hand position much more frequently and reporting that data down the wire to your PC 8,000 times per second, rather than your average 1,000 times.

Essentially prepare to become one with your gaming rig, a ghost in the machine. Yes, this mouse will probably turn you into a cyborg, in which case we take no responsibility for recommending it to you.

EVGA X17 gaming mouse | 16,000 DPI | 8K Hz polling rate | $79.99 EVGA X17 gaming mouse | 16,000 DPI | 8K Hz polling rate | $79.99 $24.99 at Newegg (Save $55)

EVGA recently decided to do away with the more traditional 1,000Hz polling rate in favor of an 8K one, which it says is that much faster for competitive gaming. The X17 is the wired mouse with said high polling rate, and it's a pretty nifty mouse besides that, too.

Aside from the mega polling rate, this thing has three sensors, and 10 individually programmable buttons dotted across the chassis, which has rather nice ergonomics, too. And you're looking at 1.2 mm minimum lift off distance, as well as highly configurable weight. Starting from 104g, you can add up to 25g on with the nifty 5g weights included.

The EVGA X17 is wired and the wire ends up a bit kinky, so there's less freedom than you'd get from your average wireless mouse, but that's the secret to the power it provides. Besides, the PTFE feet glide really well. Either way, it's so worth a look for under $25.