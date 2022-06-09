Will the The Last of Us multiplayer game come to PC?

Audio player loading…

Earlier today a long-rumoured remake of The Last Of Us leaked shortly before the official announcement, with the big news being that it's in development for PC (opens in new tab). But Naughty Dog wasn't finished there, and during Geoff's game jamboree tonight it announced a new standalone The Last of Us title.

This game was already somewhat known about. It was supposed to be the multiplayer mode for The Last of Us 2, with the subtitle 'Factions', and arrive as a substantial addition after launch.

"One of the things we mentioned a while back is what started as a multiplayer mode has evolved beyond the teams' ambition," said Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann. "And we felt the way to do it justice is to make it a standalone title."

Druckman says its been in full development for two years and showed some concept art. "This game is big, it's as big as any of our singleplayer games and in some ways bigger. It's got a story, and the way we're telling that story is very unique to this game."

There will be more news on this title next year: unsurprisingly, Druckmann didn't clarify what platforms it would be coming to. But one thing that is almost certain is that this will have elements of live service to it (CEO Jim Ryan is very keen on this being at the core of Playstation's multiplayer experiences) and that makes it an attractive candidate for a PC version. As the recent quickfire announcements of Spider-Man and TLOU Part 1 show, Sony wants to have a much bigger presence on the platform (opens in new tab), and this seems like an obvious fit.

The listing says this is "a total overhaul" of the original, "faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options." It also promises "improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat."

The Last of Us was already remastered once, but I guess this is the afterlife for any suitably high-profile and successful game these days. Sony has said that it's going to be making a big push on PC following the success of releases like God of War, and Spider-Man and now this suggest that exciting times are coming indeed (opens in new tab).