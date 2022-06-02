The Callisto Protocol looks a lot like Dead Space, has a release date

Audio player loading…

The Callisto Protocol (opens in new tab), the horror action game that's was originally (but, sadly, not anymore (opens in new tab)) set in the PUBG universe, looks a lot like Dead Space, and it's due out on December 2.



Although the game is coming to PC, Sony showed purely PS5 footage during its State of Play today. The trailer is set on a moon that's infested with undead- and alien-looking monsters, much like Dead Space. There are killer robots too. Nothing is good here on Callisto, and yet, the main character has the courage to try to break free from it.

The brief bits of gameplay show third-person shooter action that resembles everything from Dead Space to the Resident Evil 2 remake. It even showed some death scenes where a monster gnaws on the neck of the main character that very much resembles the worst deaths in Resident Evil 4 (opens in new tab).

The rest of the trailer is brutal and full of gore, which certainly solidifies it as pure survival horror. It's a shift from the direction that the Dead Space series went by its third entry. Glen Schofield, The Callisto Protocol's director, originally co-created the Dead Space series, and now seems to be returning to that original thematic goal, but updated for the ways survival horror has changed in the last 14 years.



The Callisto Protocol will be out later this year and, by the looks of it, it'll actually make that date.