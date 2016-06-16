Every game at E3 2016 and its PC outlook

Take a closer look at this year's E3 haul.

E3 2016 was a massive event for the PC. More than any other year in recent memory, PC gaming permeated the show and conferences (Sony and Nintendo being the usual exceptions), and we're heading home from LA with over 40 games confirmed for or likely to come to PC. Here they are, with all the new trailers, mixed together for you to browse. We've certainly missed a few—our team is still at the show seeing everything they can on the last day—so we'll update this list as we get our hands on more games.

Titanfall 2

Coming to PC? Yep

When’s it out? October 28, 2016

Surprise: Titanfall 2 will have an offline single-player mode . The multiplayer campaign of the first didn’t feel much like a campaign, so it’s welcome news. It’s still heavy on the multiplayer , of course, and Sam was excited by what he played of it. Even more good news is that EA and Respawn won’t be selling maps or modes this time around— all that stuff will be free , keeping the whole playerbase together. Check out the single-player trailer below.

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Coming to PC? You know it

When’s it out? March 2017

We’re a little disappointed we didn’t see more of Mass Effect at EA’s conference, but to be fair, BioWare knows we’re going to dig out every detail we can in any marketing they put out (and we have ). We figure they’re keeping us in the dark so we don’t decode every plot point before it releases. The facial animations are certainly an improvement.

Dead Rising 4

Coming to PC? Yes

When’s it out? December 6, 2016

Frank West is back for more extreme zombie-killing fun in the holiday-themed Dead Rising 4, the E3 trailer confirmed (and t he pre-E3 link revealed ). It looks like more ridiculous and chaotic fun, with electrified weapons, candy cane crossbow bolts, power armor, ice swords, and craftable vehicles. The trailer also shows that not only is the camera feature back, but Frank can use it to take selfies with his zombie pals.

Battlefield 1

Coming to PC? As always

When’s it out? October 21, 2016

We got to see lots of Battlefield 1 at EA’s press conference, including three full 64-player rounds played by the likes of Terry Crews and Snoop Dogg, and a look at some of the maps we’ll be playing at launch. Phil got to play it , too, and said it was “some of the most exciting Battlefield” he’s played in a while—though he only had one round with it. A few things we learned: there’ll be dynamic weather which can shift during matches, a lot of stuff can blow up, and you can pilot an airship. Check out the new trailer below.

FIFA 17

Coming to PC? Yes

When’s it out? September 27, 2016

For the first time, FIFA is on the Frostbite engine and is getting a full story mode called ‘The Journey’—off the pitch you’ll play the life of footballer Alex Hunter, with story choices and upgrades. You’ll even be able to decide what you say during interviews, which will affect your relationships, if that’s the sort of thing you want to do. As usual, the PC version of FIFA 17 will release on Origin.

Dishonored 2

Coming to PC? Yes

When’s it out? November 11, 2016