Where to find Pot Boy in Elden Ring

You may have seen Elden Ring's "Pot Boy" NPC in FromSoftware's pre-release gameplay, but you may struggle to find him if you're keen on unearthing his secrets. FromSoftware's open-world epic is full of weird and wonderful characters with intriguing backgrounds, but it's easy to miss some given the size of the Lands Between.

One curiously-armoured soul is Pot Boy, otherwise known as Alexander, the Iron Fist. In a way he reminds me of the Onion Knights of Dark Souls, only a little more… ceramic. Anyway, you'll find him in a spot of bother and it could be worth your while helping him out. The problem is he's hard to find in the first place—not on the main path towards Stormveil Castle, in other words.

So with this Elden Ring Pot Boy guide I'm here to help you track down a character in a bit of a hole. Just beware of the light spoilers that follow.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Pot Boy location: Where to find Alexander, the Iron Fist

Alexander is found in your starting region of East Limgrave, in Stormhill. You'll find him stuck in a ditch near an enemy encampment and a site of grace at the end of a bridge with a pumpkin head on it—when you're close you'll hear him pleading for help. You can see the specific location on the map screenshot above.

Once you've whacked him free, you'll find a very fun NPC to chat with, which is nice in such an irrepressibly hostile world. When you chat to him he'll tell you about a place in which you can find him next and, trust me, it's worth pursuing his quest if you can.