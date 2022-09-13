Disney Dreamlight Valley: The secret trick for crossing blocked bridges

Disney Dreamlight Valley bridges let you access new areas of locations you've unlocked. You may have seen them in locations like Dazzle Beach and the Forest of Valor. The only problem is that these bridges are often blocked by big coral rocks or large tree stumps that you can't remove with your pickaxe or shovel until you upgrade them by completing quests.

But there's a little trick you can use to cross those bridges and gain access to those areas even if you haven't upgraded your royal tools and removed those obstructions yet.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to cross blocked bridges

First you'll need to unlock the wishing well in the area the bridge is in, which can be done by interacting with the Scrooge McDuck sign next to the well and spending coins. With the well unlocked, enter your inventory and choose the Furniture menu or just press F on your keyboard.

The same way you can move furniture and buildings around on the map, you can also move the wishing wells you've unlocked. Simply click on the well to select it and then drag it to the far side of the bridge you want to cross. Even though you can't walk across it yourself, Dreamlight Valley doesn't prevent you from moving a wishing well to anywhere in its area.

Place it somewhere on the other side of the bridge, exit the furniture menu, then open your map. Click the icon of the well in its new location and you'll woosh up into the air and land next to the well on the far side of the bridge.

That's it! Now you can explore the area on the other side of the blocked bridge before you have the tools to remove the stumps or rocks blocking your path. Keep in mind, to get back you'll need to move the well back to the other side of the bridge, or use a different well on your map to fast-travel.

This may just be an oversight by the developers, so it wouldn't completely surprise us if this little trick gets patched out of the game at some point. And note that you can't move the well to locations outside of the area they're in, so there's no using wishing wells to access areas you haven't unlocked first.

If you're just getting started with Disney Dreamlight Valley, be sure to check out our guides on how to unlock Royal Tools, import your avatar and how the Star Path works. If you're working on character quests, here are our guides on how to make crudites and ratatouille, and how to solve the cave puzzles.