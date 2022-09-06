Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to find and how to use all the Royal Tools

To get the most out of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll need to find a set of Royal Tools. These tools will help you fish, garden, smash rocks and even take a cheeky selfie. The majority of these tools will be gathered as you begin the main story, with the camera coming later.

In this guide, I'll be talking you through each of the available tools and what they can be used for. Some of the tools can be upgraded as you progress through friendship levels with certain characters, so let's get started.

There are four Royal Tools to get your hands on, plus the camera. These tools are:

Watering can

Shovel

Pickaxe

Fishing rod

Camera

The watering can and pickaxe will be the first tools you'll unlock as you begin the game with Merlin and Mickey. The pickaxe can be found in the bottom right of the Plaza, and the watering can be found at the back of your little house.

The shovel can be found at the Chez Remy bistro in the northeast of the Plaza, and the fishing rod is in the Peaceful Meadow. It's in a sorry state when you find it at the largest pond, but take it to Goofy and he'll fix it up for you. The camera unlocks almost right away, so get snapping.

As for what you can do with the tools, it's pretty simple. Watch for a pale-cloured circle appearing around the area you want to interact with, such as a rock you want to use the pickaxe on. You can then use the right-click button to use the tool.

You can use the watering can on freshly planted and dying plants, and the shovel can be used to dig up golden glitter spots to find minerals and treasure, as well as dig holes to plant seeds in. The pickaxe can break rocks on the ground and black rocks on walls. Smashing these rocks often reveals special gems, like garnets and emeralds which you can sell or use for quests.

How to use the fishing rod in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The fishing rod is the trickiest tool to use. In a body of water, you'll see circles of different colours with bubbles that indicate fish are nearby. They can be white, red or blue coloured depending on the difficulty of the catch.

To cast your rod, you need to hold the spacebar or the right mouse button until the small circle moves into the fishing circle. Then, you need to wait for the prompt and left-click to "catch" the fish, before waiting for the circle to move inwards.

You want to time your left-click with the outer circle meeting the inner circle. If you get a green circle, you've clicked on time; if it's red, you'll need to start again. You'll need to do this two or three more times to catch the fish.