Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to access the Star Path and claim your rewards

Now that Disney Dreamlight Valley is out in the wild, you'll be able to access the Star Path. The Star Path is Dreamlight Valley's answer to a battle pass, where completing specific challenges will net you some cool rewards. A Star Path will last a full season, with the first season starting on September 6. With that in mind, let's take a look at your first Star Path.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Season 1 Star Path

As Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in early access, season lengths haven't been firmly decided yet. However, Gameloft has stated that the current season will run from September 6 until October 11. A free version of the Star Path will be available for all players, and a premium Star Path will be available for 2500 or 4100 Moonstones—the in-game currency—depending on whether you want extra Star Path balls.

They look like the balls from Toy Story and you can exchange them for rewards, such as the IncrediSquirrel pal and motifs, clothing and furniture. You can earn Moonstones to buy the Star Path balls by completing challenges such as mining resources or selling cooked meals, then exchanging those Moonstones for Star Path balls.

You can also purchase Moonstones with real-life money, but they can only be used to buy extra cosmetics—there are no pay-to-win features here. You can check your Star Path progress via the Event tab in the settings menu.

