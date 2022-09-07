Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to solve the cave puzzle and get the Orb of Power

As you progress through the story in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll come across a secret cave on the beach. There are a bunch of Atlantis-style puzzles to solve in this cave as you make your way down and you'll need to use all of your Royal Tools (opens in new tab) to crack them. In this guide, I'll help you find the materials you need and solve the cave riddles.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to solve the cave riddles

Gem puzzle

For the first part of the puzzle, you'll see that the three statues are glowing either red, blue or green. The instructions say that you need to find the gems that match to unlock the path. You need to find Peridot, Aquamarine and Garnet. These gems can be found by striking the black rocks found on walls, cliff edges etc with your pickaxe.

Sometimes you'll see a coloured gem sticking out from these rocks and other times the rock will be completely black, so keep smashing them with your pickaxe until you get what you need.

Crop puzzle

For the next section, you'll need to grow some crops. The clues are that one crop is underground, one is gold and brown and the other red and round. If thinking about the riddle is too much like hard work, worry not, as the crops you'll need to plant are:

Carrots

Wheat

Tomatoes

You can get these from Goofy's store or from removing thorns, so once you've got them, plant and water them here. Do not harvest any of the plants until they have all finished growing and the barrier has lifted.

Cooking puzzle

To complete the With Great Power quest, you'll need to cook using those crops you just grew. If you smash the big rock to the right of the stove, you'll get a gold chest that holds the recipe for Veggie Pasta, and some Star Coins.

To cook the Veggie Pasta, you'll also need coal, which you'll need to mine from the black rocks. Combine the ingredients and you'll make a tasty meal. You'll then be able to grab the Orb of Power from the pool using the fishing rod. Once you've done that, go ahead and pop it in the Orb statue outside the cave. Placing the Orb and others like it will help you progress the story and hopefully remove the pesky curse plaguing the valley.