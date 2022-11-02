The best Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes

There are many recipes to discover in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Some of them will be a bit of trial and error with different ingredients, others will be given to you as part of a quest. You can serve meals to your fellow villagers in Remy's restaurant, sell them for some Star Coins or eat them yourself to boost your energy levels while you're fishing, mining, or planting crops.
In this guide, we'll take a look at how to make some quest-specific meals and the best three, four, and five-star meals to boost your energy and earn you some cash. There are several ingredients you'll need to cook in Dreamlight Valley, including:
- Fish
- Spices/ seasoning
- Vegetables
- Fruit
- Grain
- Fat
- Seafood
- Sweet
Disney Dreamlight Valley best recipes to earn Star Coins
Aside from farming pumpkins (opens in new tab) and other high-value vegetables, another way to earn Star Coins is by cooking some meals. You'll want to stock up on a bunch of high-energy snacks while you run around farming and fishing for these goods, so remember to take a fishing or foraging buddy with you for maximum yield.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Selling price
|Basil omelette
|basil, egg, cheese and milk
|982
|Bouillabaisse
|Any two seafood, shrimp, tomato and a vegetable
|671
|Lancetfish paella
|lancetfish, shrimp, any seafood, tomato and rice
|1700
|Lemon garlic swordfish
|swordfish, lemon and garlic
|1100
|Lobster roll
|lobster, lemon, garlic, butter and wheat
|1900
|Pan-fried angler fish
|angler fish, potato, tomato and zucchini
|2500
|Poached basil-buttered sturgeon
|sturgeon, basil, butter and lemon
|2200
|Potato leek soup
|potato, leek, milk, onion and garlic
|1400
|Pumpkin puffs
|pumpkin, egg and cheese
|1400
|Pumpkin soup
|umpkin, any other vegetable, ginger and milk
|1500
|Smoked peanuts and anglerfish
|peanuts and anglerfish
|2200
|Soufflé
|cheese, egg, milk and butter
|1200
|Steamed fugu
|fugu, garlic and ginger
|1400
|Walleye en Papillote
|walleye, basil, oregano and a vegetable
|1700
Disney Dreamlight Valley energy recipes
All that farming, foraging, and fishing is hard work, so what better way to replenish your energies than eating a tasty meal? Of course, you could just go back to your home for a minute to regain your energy levels, but you won't earn any Dreamlight that way.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Energy
|Arendellian pickled herring
|herring, lemon, onion, garlic, any seasoning
|2112
|Birthday cake
|egg, butter, sugarcane, wheat and cocoa bean
|2310
|Carp salad
|carp, letuce and lemon
|2310
|Lobster roll
|lobster, lemon, garlic, butter and wheat
|4928
|Pan-fried tilapia and vegetables
|tilapia and two vegetables
|2194
|Pastry cream and fruits
|three fruit, sugarcane and milk
|2332
|Smoked peanut and anglerfish
|anglerfish and peanuts
|3960
|Spicy baked bream
|bream, butter and chilli pepper
|2075
|Steamed fugu
|fugu, garlic and ginger
|3668
|Sweet and sour kingfish steak
|lemon, sugarcane and kingfish
|2992
|Fugu sushi
|fugu, rice and seaweed
|3261
|Gumbo
|shrimp, tomato, onion, chilli pepper, okra
|2226
|Walleye en Papillot
|walleye, basil, oregano and a vegetable
|3689
Disney Dreamlight Valley quest recipes
We already have guides on how to make ratatouille (opens in new tab)for Remy, extra fizzy root beer (opens in new tab) for Scar, and those pesky crudités (opens in new tab), but here are a few more quest-based recipes to help you out.
- Sake make: rice, salmon and seaweed
- Tekka maki: tuna, rice, seaweed and soya beans
- Creamy soup: potato, vegetable, milk and a spice/seasoning
- Fish sandwich: fish and wheat