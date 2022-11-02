The best Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes

There are many recipes to discover in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Some of them will be a bit of trial and error with different ingredients, others will be given to you as part of a quest. You can serve meals to your fellow villagers in Remy's restaurant, sell them for some Star Coins or eat them yourself to boost your energy levels while you're fishing, mining, or planting crops.

In this guide, we'll take a look at how to make some quest-specific meals and the best three, four, and five-star meals to boost your energy and earn you some cash. There are several ingredients you'll need to cook in Dreamlight Valley, including:

Fish

Spices/ seasoning

Vegetables

Fruit

Grain

Fat

Seafood

Sweet

Disney Dreamlight Valley best recipes to earn Star Coins

Aside from farming pumpkins (opens in new tab) and other high-value vegetables, another way to earn Star Coins is by cooking some meals. You'll want to stock up on a bunch of high-energy snacks while you run around farming and fishing for these goods, so remember to take a fishing or foraging buddy with you for maximum yield.

Best meals to earn Star Coins Recipe Ingredients Selling price Basil omelette basil, egg, cheese and milk 982 Bouillabaisse Any two seafood, shrimp, tomato and a vegetable 671 Lancetfish paella lancetfish, shrimp, any seafood, tomato and rice 1700 Lemon garlic swordfish swordfish, lemon and garlic 1100 Lobster roll lobster, lemon, garlic, butter and wheat 1900 Pan-fried angler fish angler fish, potato, tomato and zucchini 2500 Poached basil-buttered sturgeon sturgeon, basil, butter and lemon 2200 Potato leek soup potato, leek, milk, onion and garlic 1400 Pumpkin puffs pumpkin, egg and cheese 1400 Pumpkin soup umpkin, any other vegetable, ginger and milk 1500 Smoked peanuts and anglerfish peanuts and anglerfish 2200 Soufflé cheese, egg, milk and butter 1200 Steamed fugu fugu, garlic and ginger 1400 Walleye en Papillote walleye, basil, oregano and a vegetable 1700

Disney Dreamlight Valley energy recipes

All that farming, foraging, and fishing is hard work, so what better way to replenish your energies than eating a tasty meal? Of course, you could just go back to your home for a minute to regain your energy levels, but you won't earn any Dreamlight that way.

Best meals for energy replenishment Recipe Ingredients Energy Arendellian pickled herring herring, lemon, onion, garlic, any seasoning 2112 Birthday cake egg, butter, sugarcane, wheat and cocoa bean 2310 Carp salad carp, letuce and lemon 2310 Lobster roll lobster, lemon, garlic, butter and wheat 4928 Pan-fried tilapia and vegetables tilapia and two vegetables 2194 Pastry cream and fruits three fruit, sugarcane and milk 2332 Smoked peanut and anglerfish anglerfish and peanuts 3960 Spicy baked bream bream, butter and chilli pepper 2075 Steamed fugu fugu, garlic and ginger 3668 Sweet and sour kingfish steak lemon, sugarcane and kingfish 2992 Fugu sushi fugu, rice and seaweed 3261 Gumbo shrimp, tomato, onion, chilli pepper, okra 2226 Walleye en Papillot walleye, basil, oregano and a vegetable 3689

Disney Dreamlight Valley quest recipes

We already have guides on how to make ratatouille (opens in new tab)for Remy, extra fizzy root beer (opens in new tab) for Scar, and those pesky crudités (opens in new tab), but here are a few more quest-based recipes to help you out.