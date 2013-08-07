Dishonored: Game of the Year Edition listed on Aussie Classification website

If you're one of those thrifty folk who wait until Bethesda release their DLC-bundled 'Game of the Year' editions, then you're probably a) champing at the bit to play Dishonored, because it's really quite good and b) pleased by the news that such a product is forthcoming for Arkane's stealth action title. The news comes via the Australian Classification Board , which this morning listed a Dishonored: Game of the Year Edition with an MA15+ rating.

Don't froth at the mouth yet, though: no release date is listed (though we've contacted a Bethesda rep for details) and with the imminent release of The Brigmore Witches DLC pack, we'd wager that the GOTY edition won't release until September at the very soonest.

The Brigmore Witches is the third and final DLC pack for Dishonored, following Dunwall City Trials and The Knife of Dunwall. In addition, The Void Walker's Arsenal pack is now available, which bundles all of the pre-order incentives associated with the game. For those who already have Dishonored and want more out of it, check out this mod which ramps the difficulty up way past 'masochistic'.