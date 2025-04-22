Despite the $50 price tag, Oblivion Remastered shoots straight to the top of Steam's best sellers

One of the worst-kept secrets in videogames finally broke cover today, with Bethesda both revealing and shadow-dropping the remaster of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. The game comes with a $50 price tag (and is also available on Game Pass), which some weren't expecting, but despite that has instantly shot to the top of Steam's best-seller list.

I won't be able to dive in myself till this evening, but the reveal makes this look a little bit more like a remake than a remaster, if we're splitting hairs. The big question among fans will be whether this shiny and polished new version of the game retains the absurdity of the 2006 original which, with the best will in the world, was constantly a funny experience even when it didn't mean to be.

The remaster was co-developed by Bethesda and Virtuos, and as well as the standard edition comes in a deluxe edition featuring an artbook, soundtrack, and various cosmetics including, yes, extra-special deluxe horse armour.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

As for how it runs, Bethesda's Tom Mustaine says Oblivion Remastered is aiming to be "more friendly to gamers with modern hardware. This is Oblivion in its most complete form."

Virtuos executive producer Alex Murphy adds "we've leveraged nearly every major feature from Unreal Engine 5." Though this does mean that, where the original was 4.6 GB in size, the remaster is a fairly whopping 125 GB.

None of which is going to put off the Cyrodiil sickos. Oblivion is one of those games that creates lingering memories, not necessarily through the main quests but in all the highways and byways of its weird world, and the unexpected surprises squirreled-away in the most unlikely places—as well as stony faced NPCs chatting away while they burn in lava. Some might complain about the $50 price tag, but the people have already voted with their wallets: and they're saying "Todd, take my money."