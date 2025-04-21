Delightful undersea soulslike Another Crab's Treasure just got a huge 'Year Of The Crab' update featuring a fully remixed New Game Plus

What's better than a heaping serving of premium crab? A second round, entirely free. Aggro Crab's seafloor Sekiro-like Another Crab's Treasure was a pleasure to play when it rolled out last year, with our deep-diver Abbie Stone giving it a very positive 80% review last April. It might be worth mentally adding a few points to that, thanks to a huge update that just launched.

You can see a quick breakdown of what the big Year Of The Crab update entails in the trailer below or the full patch notes here, but the long and short of it is that this includes almost every idea, feature and bit of content that the studio wanted to cram into the game at launch, but didn't have the time, budget or firm orange shell for.

Another Crab's Treasure: Year of the Crab | Free Content Update Release Date - YouTube Watch On

The most succulent part of the update has to be New Game Plus mode, unlocked once you've finished the main story. Rather than just boost damage taken and calling it a day, Aggro Crab has gone and "remixed almost every enemy encounter in the game," giving me a very good excuse to play through the whole thing again from the top, and probably get thrashed some more too. Plus there's a new boss to throw down with somewhere in there. Aggro Crab, you didn't have to, but I'm glad you did.

I honestly love when games do this kinda stuff. It's understandable that few developers want to go that extra mile, because it is a whole-ass mile to go. But it effectively doubles the length of the game (or more), even if elements of it are familiar. NG+ also lets you upgrade Kril even further, with more fork and stowaway weight and more stowaway slots, too, which you can fill with mysterious, powerful new sigils.

Boss refights will let you practice against bosses you've already cleared, and multi-boss challenge runs reward Kril with an assortment of silly and/or cute little crab outfits. The game also now has a bestiary (something that every RPG, action or otherwise should have) in the form of a museum of sea life, giving you a little extra detail on all the fish you've battered.

There's even a last few quality-of-life goodies in the mix, like a chapter select so you can bounce around and replay past chunks of the story. And lastly, new achievements to chase and community trading cards to collect. While a bit vague, the patch notes also mention that speedrunners might want to keep an eye out for some especially speedy snails in-game.

This update feels like a big ol' slab o' crab. And not only is it free, but if you didn't have the game already, it's available at a hefty 40% discount on Steam until May 5th, with even steeper discounts if you own Sifu, Slime Rancher 2 or the studio's earlier (and underrated) workplace anxiety comedy roguelike Going Under, which is also, coincidentally, going extra cheap.