How to get Fortnite's Deadpool X-Force skin

Where are the Deadpool shorts in Fortnite? Fortnite and Deadpool makes some amount of sense. Fortnite and X-Force, not so much. At least it comes with some awesome new skins to get, including an alternate version of the Deadpool skin from his days as a member of X-Force. Deadpool's X-Force uniform is one of the latest outfits you can get, but how do you get it?

Of course, first you'll need to finish the previous Deadpool challenges that get you the classic red Deadpool skin. After that, Deadpool's week 9 challenge involves finding his pants. Oh, Deadpool. Never change.

You'll find Deadpool's pants at Sweaty Sands, on top of the largest building on the east side of town. You'll see Deadpool's red pants flying in the wind on a flagpole at the very top of the building.

Now you can either use the Fortnite salute emote or just try to interact with the flagpole/pants. A prompt should appear to let you salute the pants.

Voila. You should now be able to equip Deadpool's X-Force outfit in the locker from the main menu. Don't forget that X-Force's Cable, Psylocke, and Domino are also available as part of the new X-Force bundle in the item shop.