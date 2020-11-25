Black Friday PC deal: grab an iBuyPower rig with a GeForce RTX 3070 for $1,567

The folks at iBuyPower are offering a Black Friday discount on a gaming PC outfitted with a GeForce RTX 3070, one of the most desirable (and hard to find) graphics cards right now. It also sports a fast Intel Comet Lake CPU, giving you ample firepower to play games at high settings.

Using promo code at BFMONTH at checkout knocks 5 percent off the cost (it's good on all custom configurations over $999), bringing the tally to $1,566.55. Factoring in the cost of Windows 10, that is about what it would cost to build a PC on your own using the same components, even just a hair less. That's not to say you couldn't build a comparable PC for a little less—you could, by shopping for deals or swapping some of the components, but there is value in having someone else put in the labor, and to securing an Ampere GPU. Regardless, iBuyPower is not price gouging here.

The GeForce RTX 3070 is such a desirable card because it offers gaming performance that is practically on par with a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, a last generation GPU that held firm to its $1,200 sticker price. This entire PC only costs a few hundred dollars more than that last-gen card, which underscores Nvidia's aggressive pricing this time around.

You're free to customize this PC, but as currently configured, it also rocks an 8-core, 16-thread Intel Core i7 10700KF processor chilled by a Deepcool Castle 240EX liquid cooler, 16GB of DDR4-3000 RAM, MSI Z490-A Pro motherboard, 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 700W power supply that is 80 Plus Gold certified.

There's not much to quibble with here, as far as the component choices go. About the only thing I might consider adding is a hard drive for bulk storage duties, or maybe bumping the SSD up to 2TB instead of 1TB. These are things you could do yourself at a later date as well. Same goes for adding more RAM, if you want to splurge on 32GB.

As configured, this is a fast gaming PC that will let you enjoy ray tracing in games that support it. Just note there is some lead time on this model, though it's not super long—iBuyPower's estimated ship date is December 11, which is just over two weeks from now.