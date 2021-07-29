The best Swiss K31 loadouts for Warzone

The Warzone Swiss K31 came into the game with little fanfare, and many players slept on it as it it struggled to carve out its own niche in the sniper meta. Recently things have started changing and we've seen a bit of a surge in popularity with the Swiss, even rivalling the Kar98k in the eyes of some players. You should definitely give it a try if you fancy something new in aggressive sniping.

Since you can't get it from the Season 3 battle pass anymore, you'll need to do a little grinding. In Cold War or Warzone, you need to use a sniper and get 2 headshot kills in 15 different completed matches. But if you're feeling spicy you can pop into Zombies with a sniper (I know!) and get five or more rapid critical kills (I know!) 100 times (I know!). It's probably going to be the tougher challenge, but people who really like sniping zombies down will have an absolute field day with that one.

Once you've got it, you'll be the looking for the best Swiss K31 Warzone loadout. For that, I'm here to help with the top long-range setups below.

The best quick-scoping Swiss K31 Warzone loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 24.9" Combat Recon

24.9" Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Rear Grip: Serpent Grip

Secondary:

Bullfrog (unlocked at level 43)

Perks:

EOD

Ghost

Amped

Throwables:

Thermite Grenade

Heartbeat Sensor

This loadout is perfect for aggressively closing enemies down and quick-scoping them before they have time to react. You'll get one-headshot kills with this gun, and I've built it to be as fast as possible to ADS thanks mostly to the SWAT 5mw Laser Sight which both improves your aiming stability and ADS speed. Your aim walking movement speed is reduced and the laser is visible to enemies, but you shouldn't be spending too much time aimed down your sights anyway—take the shot and move on.

Your Serpent Grip is another great choice for the Swiss K31, as it'll help you big time with speeding up that aim-in speed with very little tangible downside (sprint-out time is made slightly slower, but in quick-scoping gunfights this usually doesn't matter).

The Axial Arms 3x optic will give you a decent level of magnification for close-range sniping without suffering from scope glint, making you much harder to track by enemies, and your 24.9" Combat Recon barrel is perfect for boosting that bullet velocity and making sure your bullets actually get where you're firing them.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Of course, we need a secondary, and I've picked the Bullfrog. If you build it for decent range, it can make a really solid close-range/sniper support-hybrid gun, and is well worth popping onto your Swiss loadout.

When it comes to perks, Overkill is necessary for you to have a second primary weapon, unless you want to run something like the AMP 63. If so, or if you already have a strong secondary, go with Ghost in that attachment slot as it's never a disadvantage to stay off the radar for enemy UAVs. For the other two slots, I've put in EOD and Amped, as it's always gutting to get downed by an unfair-feeling explosive and the ability to switch weapons quickly with Amped is way more valuable than you may think.

Finally, when it comes to equipment, I can't get enough of the Heartbeat Sensor. Sure, if enemies are Ghosted it doesn't work, but when your squad is aggressively sniping with the Swiss K31, relocating constantly and generally being a nuisance to foes, it pays to be able to keep track of anyone not running Ghost as a guiding light.

The best range-optimised Swiss K31 loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 24.9" Combat Recon

24.9" Combat Recon Optic: Hangman RF

Hangman RF Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Rear Grip: SASR Jungle Grip

Secondary:

XM4 (unlocked at level 4)

Perks:

EOD

Ghost

Amped

Throwables:

Claymore

Heartbeat Sensor

Fancy taking the Swiss K31 into a more traditional sniper loadout? Well, it's not as easy to optimise as others. If you want to take that loadout to the extreme, you may be better served with an HDR or Tundra, but if the Swiss just feels perfect for you, then put these attachments on to maximise your range possibilities. The same muzzle and barrel are attached because they provide the most benefit for range values anyway, and for your optic you should be looking to pick out whichever one feels best for you at range. I've gone for the Hangman RF—it just feels good to use.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

The Bruiser Grip is another decent choice, as it increases your aiming stability, meaning while you're aiming down sights you won't have as much wobbling. It also boosts movement speed, which is a nice little bonus. Finally, the SASR Jungle Grip is the most clutch attachment here. It boosts ADS speed, but most importantly, it improves your flinch resistance, meaning when you're holding and aiming down your scope at a foe, you won't have to deal with nearly as much visual mess when you get shot. On more than one occasion, this has helped me secure the kill in an otherwise really rough situation.

The XM4 is a great sniper support weapon at the moment, as it's got versatility that can shred enemies at long and mid-range, and you'll want Claymores for those times you're hunkering down in a building with your Swiss K31 sniper scoped in and ready to strike.