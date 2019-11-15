Transform the Wild West with these Red Dead Redemption 2 mods

What are the best Red Dead Redemption 2 mods? With the thriving GTA 5 mods scene in mind, it was only a matter of time before Rockstar’s other goliath got in on the mod action. After waiting patiently for RDR2 to make its way to PC, we've been rewarded with some great user-generated tweaks that transform the realistic cowboy experience into a mad mess of god modes, animal antics, spectacular re-shades, and naughty nudes.

An important note before you start downloading, however: we've had it confirmed by Rockstar that you're free to use these mods as long as you stay offline: using any in Red Dead Online could get you banned.

If you're here looking for a mod or patch or help your CPU's stuttering problems when running RDR2, then we have a separate Red Dead Redemption 2 stuttering fix guide for that. And, if it's RDR2 cheats you're looking for, we've got a home for those, too. But if you're just after some weird and wonderful RDR2 mods, then keep on scrolling. The nude mod is the fifth one down, just sayin'.

The best Red Dead Redemption 2 mods

Intro Completed Save File

This Red Dead Redemption 2 mod transports your character to right after the intro; if you've already completed it on console, the lengthy tutorials can be quite the slog to endure all over again. These Red Dead post-intro saves just get you straight to the action.

Model swap

Installing this model swap mod lets you leave the boring body of Arthur Morgan behind and become any animal and NPC. Use the Red Dead Redemption 2 trainer to switch up your character model and take to the skies like a bird, race through the wild west as a stallion, or flop on the floor like a fish; the possibilities are endless.

Red Dead Redemption One sound files

This music mod allows you to listen to the aural majesty of the first Red Dead Redemption while exploring its successor. Returning to the music that you might have not heard in a decade is the perfect nostalgia blanket. Or might just make you angry that the first game never made it to PC all over again.

Arthur Morgan as the Joker

(Image credit: Rockstar Games/RedDeadModders)

After installing this face re-texture mod, Arthur Morgan's face will be given a fresh coat of facial paint resembling the iconic Batman villain, Joker. There have been many Jokers in the Batman universe, but this mod paints the happy smile of Joaquin Phoenix's take on the character—a.k.a sad, discourse-provoking Joker. If the game isn't bleakly philosophical enough for you, then this Red Dead Redemption 2 Joker mod should do it for you.

Lenny's simple trainer

Become one with nature with the Lenny's simple trainer mod. No, really: it lets you explore the Wild West completely naked. You can also swap out Arthur for any other human character model in the game. To see the mod in full, ahem, swing, check out Lauren's gif in our Red Dead Redemption 2 nude mod breakdown.

Photorealistic reshade mod

Make sure you have some sunglasses handy for this one, this reshade mod adds an extra sheen of photo-realistic graphics to the game. It somehow makes Red Dead Redemption's graphics even prettier.

Red Dead Redemption 2 trainer

This trainer mod is perfect for the time poor. It has all the classics like infinite ammo, money, stamina, dead eye. The West will get a new definition of wild after you've used this mod.