Red Dead Redemption 2 mods are probably okay, as long as you stay offline

It was only a matter of time before mods starting showing up for Red Dead Redemption 2, and they're already turning the game's western landscape into a weirder and wilder place. But if you've experimented with mods at all, you'll have seen a rather severe warning in the Rockstar Launcher that says playing the game with altered game files can result in your being banned from Red Dead Online.

"Use of unofficial modifications to the game is not supported and may result in being banned from online content," the warning reads.

The good news is that you're okay to use single-player mods in Red Dead Redemption 2, at least provisionally. Rockstar Games confirms to us that its standing policy regarding mods applies to Red Dead as well.

"Take-Two has agreed that it generally will not take legal action against third-party projects involving Rockstar's PC games that are single-player, non-commercial, and respect the intellectual property (IP) rights of third parties," an explanatory post on Rockstar's support site reads.

So, as long as mods don't touch the online component of the game, aren't used as a way to make money, and don't improperly use the unlicensed works of other rights holders, you ought to be good to go. However, "Take-Two reserves the right to object to any third-party project, or to revise, revoke, and/or withdraw this statement at any time at their own discretion."

For now though, if you just want to cruise around the map as an eagle, or as Arthur Boargan (pictured above) you should be okay.