Best Cyber Monday deals under $100 that are still live

Cyber Monday is here, bringing with it a sizable chunk of new PC gaming deals to join the deals still lingering from Black Friday. It's easy to be overwhelmed by all of the different PC gaming components and accessories on sale. We have a massive list of the best Cyber Monday deals we could find that covers every category you could think of.

If you don't have the time or the money, we've narrowed it down and found the best deals under $100 that are still available. Not everyone can spend big on a new prebuilt gaming PC or gaming laptop, but are interested in budget-friendly ways to upgrade their setup. Our favorite Cyber Monday gaming deals page has a lot of options, but if you're specifically looking for items that won't break the bank, this is where you should be.

For under $100, the best deals to look for right now are on SSDs. If you're not already using an SSD alongside or in place of a hard drive, you should absolutely consider making the swap. SSD storage can vastly improve loading times in certain games and generally makes your PC access files and boot up that much faster. I always tell my friends and family that it's the biggest upgrade you can make next to a graphics card, even if you're not doing heavy gaming.

Other categories to keep an eye on are gaming accessories like headsets, keyboards, and mice. If you need an upgrade, a wireless headset or mouse can make a big difference, not only for desk clutter management, but ease-of-use if you want the freedom of being cordless. For mice specifically, if you play games like MMOs that could benefit from a set of buttons on the side, or if you play shooters that would benefit from an extremely lightweight chassis, you should pick one of our recommendations up.

Cyber Monday continues the onslaught of deals. We've taken the time to sift through all of the deals and choose the best ones under $100 worth picking up. Here are the deals you should keep your sights on.

Best SSD deals under $100

SanDisk Ultra | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | $229.99 SanDisk Ultra | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | $229.99 $79.99 at Best Buy (save $150)

One whole terabyte of NVMe storage is what's on offer here. And sure, it's no lightning-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD, but they're twice the price for this big a drive. And it's still around 4x the speed of a SATA SSD and I can't even calculate how much faster it is than your old hard drive. Will make a speedy extension to your games library, or a decent boot drive in its own right.

Crucial MX500 1TB Crucial MX500 | 1TB | SATA | $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon (save $15)

The Crucial MX500 is our go-to SATA SSD simply because it offers great value for money even when it isn't on offer. Solid performance from a reliable brand in a no-nonsense package—what more could you ask for? How about an even cheaper price tag, which is what this deal over on Newegg offers. Bargain.

WD Blue 1TB WDS100 Western Digital Blue | 1TB | SATA | $189.99 $89.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

Best Buy may be pushing it a bit with that saving as this drive hasn't been that much for years, but this is still a 1TB SATA drive from a respected brand for under $90. It'll outperform a hard drive any day of the week, and it won't be as hot or noisy when doing so. Reads peak at 560MB/s with writes a little slow at 530MB/s, but both are close to the interface's maximum throughput.

Adata SE800 Portable SSD 1TB Adata SE800 | 1TB | USB 3.2 | $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $80)

This is our fave external SSD even when it's selling at its normal price, so with this chunky 33% saving, it's a steal. Seriously speedy reads and writes, impervious to dust and water, and all for a bargain price. You'll do well to find anything better right now—you will need a speedy USB 3.2 port to get the very best from it mind.

Best microphones and streaming deals under $100

Razer Seiren Mini Razer Seiren Mini | USB | Supercardioid | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon (save $15)

The Seiren Mini is the mic I have sat on my desktop right now, and it's a beauty. It's a little lozenge of microphone joy for the casual user, with a price tag to match. You can get it in white or pink, too, and now all the colors are discounted! It's a super-simple mic, using the internals of more expensive options within a basic package. I mean, there's not even a mute button...

Blue Yeti Nano Blue Yeti Nano | USB | Multiple pickup patterns | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $20)

Blue mics have been the gold standard for streaming microphones for the longest time, and the Yeti Nano carries on that tradition with an affordable, accurate, but simple design that packs all sound quality of the Yetis that have gone before it. And it's got a great name. Makes me think of a tiny abominable snowman, and that pleases me.

Razer Kiyo Pro Razer Kiyo Pro | 1080p | 60 fps | HDR at 30 fps | Adaptive light sensor | $199.99 $99.99 at Gamestop (save $100)

The Kiyo Pro ditches the cheaper Kiyo's built-in ring light for an adaptive light sensor which makes this one of the best webcams to deal with low light settings. It delivers an impressively sharp 1080p image, and its autofocus is quick and it has reliable white balance, too.

Best gaming mice deals under $100

Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini gaming mouse | 8,500 DPI | 62g | $49.99 $37.49 at Razer (Save $12.50)

A lightweight and compact mouse with a great sensor. Though it's not got the highest DPI in the business, it boasts great ergonomics and decent build quality, too—there's not much more you can ask at that price.

Logitech G502 Hero | 25,000 DPI | Wired | Right handed | $49.99 Logitech G502 Hero | 25,000 DPI | Wired | Right handed | $49.99 $39.99 at Target (save $10)

It's not the biggest saving, but it does mean that this Logitech classic of a gaming mouse is now available for less than $40, which feels like a bargain. The angular shape might put you off initially, but it's super comfortable in the hand, and the Logitech Hero sensor is one of the best around.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro | 20,000 DPI | Wireless | $129.99 $68.17 at Amazon (save $61)

This is my boy, my absolute favorite gaming mouse, and the one sat at my right hand right now. It's frustratingly expensive normally, but at this price you are getting an accurate, responsive mouse with that iconic DeathAdder styling. A true weapon of a gaming rodent.

Razer Viper Ultimate Razer Viper Ultimate | Wireless | with dock | 20,000 DPI | Ambidextrous | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $60)

With swathes of battery life, and a... razer sharp sensor (sorry) this super light mouse comes in at 74g and can be wielded in either hand. It's one for the competitive gamer's who like to fling their rodent about the place.

| Wireless | 20,000 DPI | Right handed | $149.99 Razer Naga Pro | Wireless | 20,000 DPI | Right handed | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (Save $50)

Another of our favourites, this is a nice weighty option. One that comes with three interchangable side plates for a host of play-styles. Just make sure you don't lose the cable because nothing else fits.

Best gaming keyboard deals under $100

Logitech G413 Logitech G413 | Mechanical Romer-G switch | USB Passthrough | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Logitech has put together a very safe keyboard in the G413, and one we've come to appreciate for its simplicity and function. It's mechanical, using Logitech's own Romer-G switches, and is built to last. Only thing is it's available with red lighting and not RGB. I know that'll be a dealbreaker for some, but for a mechanical keyboard it's great value.

EVGA Z20 | Optical Mechanical linear switch | 4K Hz polling rate | per-key RGB lighting | $174.99 EVGA Z20 | Optical Mechanical linear switch | 4K Hz polling rate | per-key RGB lighting | $174.99 $64.99 at Newegg and Amazon (save $110)

This EVGA keyboard is a bit of a steal at that price, as it's one of the more recent arrivals from the company and fully mechanical. That said, it has tracked at this price for a few months on Amazon, but that doesn't make it any less of a deal today if you're in the market.

Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2| Orange Switch (tactile) | $139.99 $99.99 at Razer (Save $40)

The BlackWidow Tournament Edition offers a compact and plush board for when mouse maneuverability is key. For the pro gamer in your life who has no time for numpads.

Best gaming headset deals under $100

Razer Kraken X Razer Kraken X | Wired | Closed-back| $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (40% off)

If you're after a lightweight, stylish headset for gaming, these will see you right. They can be a little inconsistent, but the mic is top tier, you'll be gaming in incredible comfort with these babies strapped to your brainhole.

Kingston HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset HyperX Cloud II | Wired | Closed-back | $99.99 $59 at Amazon (save $40.99)

As the wired version of the Cloud II, you don't get the same freedom as the wireless model, but you still get some supreme quality cans. And with a detachable mic, 7.1 surround, and a sturdy, light frame, these will see you right in comfort.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S HyperX Cloud Alpha S | Wired | Closed-back | $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy (Save $50)

Similar to the Cloud II, the Alpha S has great quality sound and reliable build quality behind it, with a little more frequency range. Its USB adapter also makes it more versatile for cross-platform usage. We gave it an 82 in our Cloud Alpha S review, so you can bet it's a cracking headset, but particularly so at this price.

Drop + Sennheiser PC37X gaming headset | Wired | Open-back| $120 Drop + Sennheiser PC37X gaming headset | Wired | Open-back| $120 $95 at Drop (save $25)

The EPOS (née Sennheiser) Game One's have been a very popular gaming headset for a while now, and these Drop versions take that formula and deliver it at a decent price with discount. It's not often we see many open-back gaming headsets, with a microphone included, and that makes for a more open, wider sound without having to buy separate gear.

Best CPU deals under $100

Intel Core i3-10100F Intel Core i3 10100F | four-core, eight-thread | 65W | $129 $91.75 at Amazon (save $37.25)

There was once a time when a four-core/eight-thread CPU such as this would've ruled the lineup as the top Core i7. Those days are over, and have been for a while, and now you can find a chip that's equally as good for gaming under $100. Pick up a cheaper 400-series chipset and you'll be able to build a more than capable gaming PC with this at its heart. Just bear in mind you will need a discrete GPU for this, as there's no iGPU on the chip.

Best RAM deals under $100

Corsair Vengeance LPX (16GB) Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB | 2x 8GB | 3200MT/s | C16 | $102.99 $62.99 at Amazon (save $40)

This is a great memory kit for both AMD and Intel-powered machines, with a decent speed and low latency. It's not quite the rapid pace of DDR5, which has now entered the scene, but it's a great kit nonetheless. The price of this kit fluctuates weekly, but this is a low asking price for this RAM over the past year.

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB | 2x 8GB | 3200MT/s | C16 | $119.99 Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB | 2x 8GB | 3200MT/s | C16 | $119.99 $74.99 at Amazon (save $45)

See that cheaper RAM above? This is pretty much the same except with RGB lighting. No judgement here. We like RGB RAM as much as the next person, so if that's your jam and you're willing to pay for it, this is a pretty sweet discount.

G.Skill Ripjaws V | 32GB | 2x 16GB | DDR4-3200 | $89.99 at Newegg with promo code NEBKTEN25 G.Skill Ripjaws V | 32GB | 2x 16GB | DDR4-3200 | $89.99 at Newegg with promo code NEBKTEN25

You'll struggle to find this much system memory, at this speed, for this little cash. G.Skill is a well-known brand, too, so this isn't some bargain basement kit either. If anyone's feeling the need to give their gaming rig or video editing suite a sweet upgrade this is one of the most affordable ways to do so.

Best router and networking deals under $100

TP-Link Archer A7 TP-Link Archer A7 | Wi-Fi 5 | Dual-band | 4x Gigabit LAN ports | 2.4GHz | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon (Save $30)

While not an abnormal price for this router, this is still a great opportunity to upgrade to a Wi-Fi 5 router that supports 5GHz connections if you don't already have one. This router has solid speeds and is easy to set up too.