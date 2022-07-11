The best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals

The Prime Day PC gaming deals might just be some of the best we've seen in any sales event of the past two years. It's not on just a few facets of the hobby, but you will find deals on everything that goes into a gaming PC or laptop. Not because Jeff Bezos has suddenly come over all benevolent towards us PC people, but because we're nearing the end of this current generation of hardware and Prime Day sits just before the new one kicks off.

This is the last sales event before the new Intel and AMD processor ranges come out, and before AMD and Nvidia launch their new graphics cards. That means you can be pretty sure there will be Prime Day PC gaming deals on full gaming rigs, gaming laptops, CPUs, and yes, even deals on graphics cards.

What a world, eh? Wait for two years for GPUs to actually become available and suddenly there are so many that people actually start discounting them. That's partly because this generation is coming to an end, but also because the cryptocurrency mining boom has gone bust and second-hand graphics cards are likely to ease demand for brand new ones from this current generation.

And, if there are more GPUs on the shelves, there's a greater chance that we'll actually see them on offer. The high end cards are the most likely so see serious discounts—indeed, there are already sub-MSRP RTX 3090 Ti and RX 6950 XT GPUs on offer today—but what you should really be looking out for are the mid-range cards, such as the RTX 3060 Ti. Those are likely the furthest away from being replaced by next-gen versions.

But there is also a host of Amazon's own tech on offer, alongside other PC components, peripherals, gaming monitors, and even gaming chairs. And I would almost guarantee that you'll see some stellar discounts on SSDs as the new PCIe 5.0 generation draws close.

But it's not just Amazon with discounts on PC gaming hardware; every retailer under the sun is hitching themselves to Jeff's sales wagon. That means the likes of Dell/Alienwareare shipping discounted laptops and full PCs, as well as Newegg and Best Buy hoping to one-up Amazon and each other with tech deals.

And who benefits if everyone's vying to offer the biggest discounts? Us!

We'll be around to dig through the deals around the net to pick the ones you should be paying attention to, and which ones are either too good to be true, or simply not worth your cash even with a hefty discount. And our deals-hunting bots will be on hand from now until the Amazon Prime Day dust has settled, picking the best deals in every category every hour of the day.

Top deals

(opens in new tab) ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,310MHz Boost | $799.99 $689.99 at Newegg (save $110) (opens in new tab)

When they first launched, the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT went head-to-head and could barely be separated. That means, so long as ray tracing isn't right at the top of your must-have list (it really shouldn't be) then opting for the cheaper AMD card is possibly the smarter choice.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF RTX 3070 Ti | 8GB GDDR6X | 6,144 shaders | 1,815MHz Boost | $949.99 $699.99 at Newegg (save $250) (opens in new tab)

At this price, the RTX 3070 Ti starts to look a lot more tempting a purchase. This is the full-fat GA104 GPU, and comes with speedier memory than the standard RTX 3070. But it does trail the RX 6800 XT in terms of performance, so if the prices are close enough for you not to worry about the extra, the AMD card is the one to go for.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Eagle | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $549.99 $449.99 at Newegg (save $100) (opens in new tab)

This RX 6700 XT is $50 cheaper than the lowest cost RTX 3060 Ti we've found, and delivers the same rasterized gaming performance. Ray tracing, it's admittedly slower, but honestly, you're probably not going to want to turn RT on with the Nvidia card, either. This is a quality mid-range card, with a serious triple-fan cooler to boot.

(opens in new tab) Aorus FO48U | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $799.99 at Amazon (save $700) (opens in new tab)

If you are primarily a PC gamer looking to go big, This Aorus 48-inch OLED 4K display supports 120Hz to get the most out of your GPU and consoles. This has had another significant cut in price, now that a larger model has been announced, and at this price it's a fantastic OLED deal.

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte A5 K1 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 240Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,399 $1,049 at Amazon (save $249.84) (opens in new tab)

This is just over that $1,000 bar we set for a good deal this Prime Day; an RTX 3060 gaming laptop that actually has the other specs to back up its gaming performance. That's not only a great AMD CPU at its core, like genuinely great, but also 16GB of speedy RAM, 1TB of speedy storage, and a speedy screen. You'd think one of those things would have to go at this price.

(opens in new tab) MSI GF63 Thin | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 | Intel Core i5 11400H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $749.99 $689.99 at Newegg (save $60) (opens in new tab)

It may come in at the lower end of the gaming spectrum, but this is a dependable machine that's lighter than your average gaming laptop. It falls down a little when it comes to storage space, and the RAM is a little lacking, but if you're alright with a few restrictions, that's a good price for a portable gaming machine with a current gen GPU.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G5 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | Intel Core i5 11400H | 15.6-inch 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | $1,299 $849 at Newegg (save $450) (opens in new tab)

This RTX 3060-powered machine sits neatly below the $1,000 deal bar for Prime Day. That CPU is only last Gen, and it's backed up with 16GB of RAM as well as a nice 144Hz monitor that's great for competitive gaming. The SSD is a little lacking for the size of today's games, but it's still a great price for a smashing lappy.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021) | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch 1080p | 300Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,399.99 $1,899.99 at Newegg (save $500) (opens in new tab)

The Strix Scar is an impressive machine, and one that we appreciate for its high quality build. It's also one of the flashier gaming laptops in terms of being plastered in RGB lighting. But that's okay, it has the specs to back it up, including an RTX 3080 for under $2,000. Definitely not a bad get, though perhaps we'll see laptops like this drop even further in price as Prime Day approaches.

(opens in new tab) HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 | Intel Core i7 11390H | 16-inch UHD OLED | 16:10 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,939.99 $1,399.99 at Microsoft (save $540) (opens in new tab)

This HP Spectre is expensive for the specs by comparison to a gaming laptop, but if you want a sleek office machine which still has plenty of power, you do have to pay a little more for it. This is a very slender machine, at least, and won't fall over at the sight of a massive spreadsheet. As someone that finds my compact Dell XPS 13 to be a very handy device, I would definitely like it to have a little more graphical grunt like this here Spectre.

(opens in new tab) MSI Modern15 A5M | AMD Ryzen 7 5700U | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 8GB RAM | 512GB | $799 $549 at Microsoft (save $250) (opens in new tab)

While this one doesn't come with a discreet GPU, it does boast an 8-core, 16-thread CPU that's still very relevant today. The RAM is a little lacking, but otherwise it's a smashing little laptop that's hard not to recommend for the price. And you get a nice little chunk of storage, to boot.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 5 | Intel Core i5 1135G7 | 15.6-inch 1080p | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $899 $699 at B&H (save $200) (opens in new tab)

A speedy little laptop for work and study here, one that's packing Intel's last generation CPU. That's topped with a nice chunk of RAM, making it a good bet for multitasking. You might even be able to get a bit of gaming done with the processor's Xe integrated graphics if you drop the resolution and graphics settings down a bit.

Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower Same Day RDY gaming PCs | Delivery 3 days (opens in new tab)

Gaming PCs are your best bet for getting your hands on the latest hardware, but that can still lead to month-long waits for your rig to arrive. iBuyPower's Same Day RDY gaming PCs, however, are pre-configured, pre-built machines that it can ship out normally within three days. These gaming PCs—from GTX 1660 Super systems to RX 6900 XT and RTX 3090 machines—represent the absolute fastest way of getting a brand new rig right now.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R10 | RTX 3080 | Ryzen 7 5800X | $2,519.99 $1,655.99 at Dell (save $854) (opens in new tab)

This is a phenomenal saving on a seriously powerful gaming PC. The star of the machine is the RTX 3080, which will handle 4K gaming with ease, but the Ryzen 7 5800X is no slouch either. There are no obvious compromises in fact, with 16GB of RAM and a speedy 1TB SSD in there, alongside a 1,000W PSU. Nice.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion | RTX 3060 | Core i5 10400F | $899.99 $699 at Walmart (save $200.99) (opens in new tab)

This is an incredible price for an RTX 3060 PC. It really is that simple. The CPU is a bit old now, but still fine for 1080p gaming, and the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage could do with a boost, but that's easy to do after the fact. And when you're saving this much money, you'll still end up with a great value PC.

(opens in new tab) ABS Master Gaming PC | RTX 3060 Ti | Core i5 12400F | $1,699.99 $1,299.99 at Newegg (save $400) (opens in new tab)

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is a surprisingly powerful card that can handle 1440p with ease and even tackle some 4K gaming. Paired with an Alder Lake CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of storage, there's plenty to love about this machine. It even looks pretty good, with its top-mounted PSU enclosure offering something a bit different.

(opens in new tab) Skytech Shiva | RTX 3070 | Ryzen 5 5600X | $1,899.99 $1,599.98 at Amazon (save $300.01) (opens in new tab)

This is a healthy saving on a healthy gaming PC. The GeForce RTX 3070 is a powerful card that can manage 4K in plenty of cutting-edge titles and the Ryzen 5 5600X was our top CPU until Intel Alder Lake appeared. Throw in 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, and a sweet-looking InWin case, and you're good to game.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 25L | RTX 3070 | Core i7 12700 | $1,749.99 $1,499.99 at HP (save $250) (opens in new tab)

HP has introduced a few different case sizes for its Omen line, but this 25L chassis is certainly big enough, and it's good looking in white too. It's what's on the inside the counts of course and the combo of an RTX 3070 and Alder Lake Core i7 12700 is simply beautiful for this much cash. The 512GB is a bit on the small side, but you do get a 1TB hard drive too. This is a great PC for 1440p and plenty of 4K gaming too.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron | Core i3 12100 | $469.99 $382.19 at Dell (save $87.80) (opens in new tab)

That's really not much cash for such a capable PC. The 4-core, 8-thread Core i3 is an Intel 12th-Gen Alder Lake chip too, so it's bang up to date. You do only get a single 8GB stick of DDR4 RAM, and you're in spinning hard drive territory here, but it's hard to be too down on a system that's so cheap. You even get a copy of Windows thrown in.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy TE01-2250xt | Core i5 11400 | $599.99 $479.99 at HP (save $120) (opens in new tab)

This HP box is a bit more expensive than Dell's offering, but that extra money does net you a more capable CPU. It may be last-gen, but the Core i5 11400 is a powerful 6-core, 12-thread CPU all the same. HP has gone for a 2x 4GB memory configuration for optimal performance too. Shame you only get a single 256GB SSD. Still, this is good value for more serious work.

(opens in new tab) IdeaCentre AIO 5 AMD | Ryzen 7 5700U | 24-inch | 1080p | $989.99 $959.99 at Lenovo (save $30) (opens in new tab)

This 24-inch all-in-one is surprisingly good-looking for what is essentially a boring office machine. At its heart, you'll find an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, which is an 8-core, 16-thread beast that can turbo up to 4.3GHz. You get 16GB of RAM for your money too, although the 256GB SSD is a bit on the small side, at least there's a 1TB HDD as well.

Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals

(opens in new tab) ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,310MHz Boost | $799.99 $689.99 at Newegg (save $110) (opens in new tab)

When they first launched, the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT went head-to-head and could barely be separated. That means, so long as ray tracing isn't right at the top of your must-have list (it really shouldn't be) then opting for the cheaper AMD card is possibly the smarter choice.

(opens in new tab) MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X | 12GB GDDR6X | 10,240 shaders | 1,665MHz Boost | $1,299.99 $999.99 at B&H Photo (save $300) (opens in new tab)

That is a good saving on one of our favourite, high-end, current-gen GPUs. Here you're getting the benefit of GDDR6X, which offers significant performance increases over GDDR6. This one will see you through at 4K, no issues.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF RTX 3070 Ti | 8GB GDDR6X | 6,144 shaders | 1,815MHz Boost | $949.99 $699.99 at Newegg (save $250) (opens in new tab)

At this price, the RTX 3070 Ti starts to look a lot more tempting a purchase. This is the full-fat GA104 GPU, and comes with speedier memory than the standard RTX 3070. But it does trail the RX 6800 XT in terms of performance, so if the prices are close enough for you not to worry about the extra, the AMD card is the one to go for.

(opens in new tab) PNY RTX 3060 Ti XLR8 | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,665MHz Boost | $719.99 $499.99 at Amazon (save $220) (opens in new tab)

It's frustrating that the mid-range Nvidia cards are still so far above MSRP, but this is the cheapest we've seen the RTX 3060 Ti for in ages. Replacement mid-range cards won't pop up until the middle of next year, so the RTX 3060 Ti will still be happily delivering outstanding 1440p gaming performance for a while yet.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Eagle | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $549.99 $449.99 at Newegg (save $100) (opens in new tab)

This RX 6700 XT is $50 cheaper than the lowest cost RTX 3060 Ti we've found, and delivers the same rasterized gaming performance. Ray tracing, it's admittedly slower, but honestly, you're probably not going to want to turn RT on with the Nvidia card, either. This is a quality mid-range card, with a serious triple-fan cooler to boot.

(opens in new tab) PNY RTX 3060 XLR8 Revel Epix-X | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 1,777MHz Boost | $459.99 $384.99 at B&H Photo (save $75) (opens in new tab)

This compact RTX 3060 would be a great option for that mini-ITX build you've been planning, but couldn't find a graphics card to fit. Or even one you could afford. At just $55 over the original MSRP it's not a bad price for the lowest-spec Nvidia card we'd recommend today.

(opens in new tab) MSI Mech RX 6600 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,602MHz | $399.99 $353.99 at Newegg (save $46) (opens in new tab)

Again, the smart money is buying AMD graphics cards at the low end of the GPU market. The RX 6600 XT is both cheaper and faster than the RTX 3060, despite losing out on the memory front. Don't be fooled by that 12GB vs. 8GB thing.

(opens in new tab) XFX RX 6600 Speedster SWFT | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 shaders | 2,491MHz Boost | $299.95 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

We're not quite at the point we were where any in stock GPU counts as a 'deal,' but this is the cheapest current-gen graphics card around that we would actually recommend. The RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT surround the RTX 3060 in terms of gaming performance, so this card is really not far off Nvidia's main mainstream GPU at all. Generally only by a few seconds.

Amazon Prime Day Gaming Monitor deals

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix G272 | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 144Hz | $352.60 $119 at Walmart (save $233.60) (opens in new tab)

Normally, a $120 IPS monitor would be, at best a 1080p 75Hz panel. But this is a proper gaming monitor, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time on its IPS screen. It's also sporting a nicely restrained design, too, with a narrow bezel making it all but frameless on three sides. It's not the brightest, so don't expect any retina-searing visuals, but this is a fantastic budget gaming option.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro XF243Y | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $219.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (save $70) (opens in new tab)

The Acer Nitro is another budget IPS screen with genuine gaming credentials. It's got a super low response time at 0.5ms, but a 165Hz refresh rate. It may only be a 24-inch panel, but there's a lot to like about this bargainous display.

(opens in new tab) Samsung CRG5 | 24-inch | 1080p | VA | 144Hz | $249.99 $149.99 at Newegg (save $100) (opens in new tab)

There are some fantastic budget 1080p gaming monitor deals this Prime Day, and Samsung's curvy CRG5 is definitely one of them. This is a great price for the specs on offer, especially if you're after a curved panel. I'd maybe prefer an IPS screen if the Acer is still on offer, but if you're a Samsung fan, the CRG5 is a great shout.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF VG27WQ | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $289.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $90 after rebate) (opens in new tab)

To get this sort of gaming monitor spec for less than $200 is unprecedented. The TUF screens have always been good value, but to be able to bag a decent VA panel, with a 1440p native res and a 165Hz max refresh rate is something else. At 400cd/m² you're not going to get an amazing HDR experience, but it's still brighter than most affordable screens.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey CRG5 | 27-inch | 1080p | VA | 240Hz | $399.99 $239.99 at Best Buy (save $160) (opens in new tab)

This is one of the older Odyssey screens, but it's still a curvy panel that will deliver an ultra rapid 240Hz refresh rate to give you a bit of an edge in the competitive world of online shooty-shooty, bang-bang. It's not the brightest display out there, at just 300cd/m², but it's a fast, colourful G-Sync compatible 1080p gaming monitor.

(opens in new tab) Alienware 25 AW 2521HF | 25-inch | 1080p | IPS | 240Hz | $374.98 $259.99 at Amazon (save $114.99) (opens in new tab)

Fancy yourself a competitive gamer? Then maybe you're after a screen that will deliver the highest refresh rate at a resolution that will still allow you to smash out super high frame rates from even a modest PC. That's what the 240Hz Alienware display gives you, and for a good price. It did hit $200 on Black Friday last year, but it's not been as low as this since.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G5 Series | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (save $150) (opens in new tab)

This monitor has never been cheaper than this, and delivers a lot of screen for the money, too. You're getting a quality Samsung panel, with a 1440p native res and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's also sporting a tight 1000R curve and a 27-inch display which will just about deliver on the extra immersion that's meant to engender. You're also getting FreeSync Premium support, so low input latency and a smooooooth gaming experience.

(opens in new tab) LG Ultragear 27GN800-B | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 144Hz | $349.99 $276.99 at Amazon (save $73) (opens in new tab)

LG is the company who created IPS panels, everyone else has just copied. That means its screens are often excellent, and this 1ms IPS gets around one of the few reasons why anyone would still pick up a TN panel. This LG hits the sweetspots all round: it's 27-inch, 1440p, and has a decently speedy 144Hz refresh. A lot of monitor for that sub-$300 price tag, and this is as cheap as it's ever been.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 27i | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 165Hz | $509.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (save $210) (opens in new tab)

This is arguably the sweet spot for gaming monitors right now—it's rocking a high refresh rate, low response time, quality IPS panel, and a 1440p native resolution. And, at 27-inch, it's large enough to provide an immersive experience without taking over your desktop. At $300, it's also a bit of a bargain.

(opens in new tab) LG Ultragear 32GP83B-B | 32-inch | 1440p | Nano IPS | 165Hz | $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy (save $100) (opens in new tab)

If you want to go that little bit bigger, you're going to want to make the step up to 32-inches, and the LG Ultragear is a good shout. It's big, with a gaming-centric 1ms IPS panel, and a 165Hz refresh to make it run super slick. And it will run with either AMD FreeSync or Nvidia's G-Sync, too.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte M32U | 32-inch | 4K | SS IPS | 144Hz | $799.99 $749.99 at Newegg (save $50) (opens in new tab)

It's not the biggest saving of the year, by any stretch, but there's something to be said about a sub-$750, vast, 4K monitor with a speedy refresh and a response time of 1ms (MPRT). It comes with Adaptive sync but that doesn't mean Nvidia GPU users won't be able to make the most of it. And this one's a Super Speed IPS, meaning you get the benefit of IPS image quality, along with great speeds.

(opens in new tab) Aorus FO48U | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $799.99 at Amazon (save $700) (opens in new tab)

If you are primarily a PC gamer looking to go big, This Aorus 48-inch OLED 4K display supports 120Hz to get the most out of your GPU and consoles. This has had another significant cut in price, now that a larger model has been announced, and at this price it's a fantastic OLED deal.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG OLED C1 | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $896.99 at Amazon (save $603) (opens in new tab)

This is the granddaddy of OLED TVs, not just for watching on, but for gaming, too. It's fully cut-out for fast-paced gaming, whether you're rigging up a gaming PC or next-gen console to it, thanks to its HDMI 2.1 low-latency connection and G-Sync and FreeSync support. This definitely feels like the pinnacle of TVs for us in 2021, and it sets an exciting precedent for big-screen gaming to come.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QLED Q80 | 55-inch | 4K | Quantum Dot | 120Hz | $1,199.99 $997.99 at Newegg (save $202) (opens in new tab)

It's worth mentioning up front that QLED is not the same as OLED, but Samsung's Quantum Dot filter still generates a vibrant, brightly colored image. And Samsung also sports all the gaming features you could want, with FreeSync support, 120Hz refresh via that HDMI 2.1 connection, and a low latency gaming mode.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED C1 | 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy (save $200) (opens in new tab)

If size really matters, then you might be happy spending that little bit extra on this outstanding gaming TV in order to get a full 55-inch OLED experience when plumbed into your gaming PC. It's still got all the G-Sync/FreeSync goodness, low latency connections, and 120Hz refresh you need for big screen gaming. And y'know, a bigger screen.

Amazon Prime Day storage deals

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD | 1TB| PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s reads | 5,300 MB/s writes | $229.99 $138.50 at Amazon (save $91.49) (opens in new tab)

This impressive SSD consistently gives the Samsung 980 Pro's performance a run for its money and is arguably the PCIe 4.0 drive to beat. It's our favorite high-speed SSD, and at this price makes a great upgrade for your gaming rig's boot drive.



(opens in new tab) WD Black SN770 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150 MB/s reads | 4,900 MB/s writes | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

It may not match the peak performance of the pricier SN850, but this is a great budget option. And a good shout for anyone still stuck on a PCIe 3.0 motherboard but with a yearning for an upgrade soonish. This SSD will be as fast as any PCIe 3.0 drive, but then will reach its own top speeds as soon as you upgrade to a PCIe 4.0 board.

(opens in new tab) XPG GAMMIX S70 SSD | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s reads | 5,500 MB/s writes | $127.49 $99.99 at Best Buy (save $27.50) (opens in new tab)

There are some really great sub-$100 SSD deals this year, with the XPG Gammix one of the best. It's faster than either Samsung or WD, and offers a whole lot of speedy storage for the money. And, again, if you're stuck on PCIe 3.0 this is a good upgrade to have in the back pocket for a Zen 4 or Raptor Lake platform of the future.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 SSD | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500 MB/s reads | 3,000 MB/s writes | $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $40) (opens in new tab)

For less than $100 you can bag a full 1TB of fast PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. That's plenty of space for a boot drive and a host of your most oft-played games. You would have to be a Samsung fan to pick this over the WD Black SN770, however, but if that goes out of stock the Samsung 980 is great back up. Back up. See, SSD deals humour, we've got it all.

(opens in new tab) XPG GAMMIX S70 SSD | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s reads | 6,700 MB/s writes | $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy (save $50) (opens in new tab)

Looking add storage to your PlayStation 5? This XPG SSD can provide you with an easy upgrade for both your console and gaming PC. This SSD isn't the cheapest it's ever been, but it's still a pretty good deal for a 2TB drive, and lightning fast.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD | 2TB| PCIe 4.0 | 7,000 MB/s reads | 5,100 MB/s writes | $379.99 $259.99 at Amazon (save $110) (opens in new tab)

Last Prime Day, this 2TB Samsung 980 Pro sold out fast. It's one of the better Gen4 NVMe SSDs you can use right now, even if it is a bit older. It has outstanding read/write speeds along with hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption. This isn't a cheap SSD, so I'll take any discount on it.



(opens in new tab) PNY CS900 3D NAND SSD | 1TB| SATA M.2 | 535 MB/s reads | 515 MB/s writes | $95.99 $74.50 at Amazon (save $21.49) (opens in new tab)

This PNY SATA SSD is a great option for budget builds where you can't quite stretch to a full PCIe drive. For less than $75 you can slowly ease yourself off your old spinning HDD with a large enough capacity for your OS and a bunch of games. Alternatively, it will make a great secondary storage if you're already sporting a faster SSD as your boot.