Before Black Friday hits - save $30 on the Razer BlackWidow Essential mechanical gaming keyboard

You don't always have to spend a ton of cash to nab yourself a sick gaming keyboard. Right now the Razer Blackwidow Essential is available at Amazon for just $55 ($27 off). While the "essential" name might be indicative of a lack of features, all of the trappings of a top-tier mechanical keyboard are still present here. Multiple profiles, extensive customization software, all paired with durable mechanical switches with full ten key roll-over and anti-ghosting to make sure every keystroke is registered properly.

This keyboard may only feature green backlighting, but the synapse software still provides you with a massive suite of per-key lighting options. Besides the lighting, the Synapse software allows you to assign a string of functions to specific keys and Razer's "Hypershift" technology that debuted with Synapse 3 allows you to quickly swap between key functions with just a single key. The BlackWidow Essential comes equipped with Razer's proprietary, clicky green switch, rated for up to 80 million keystrokes, and also features function key integrated media controls.

Gaming keyboard deal

If you're looking for a relatively simple gaming keyboard, but still want robust mechanical switches and versatile customization software, look no further than the BlackWidow Essential. Peripherals are prime fodder for the best Black Friday deals, so check back with us next week for steep discounts on some of the best gaming keyboards available. If you need to round out your gaming arsenal, make sure to check out our guide to the best gaming mice too.