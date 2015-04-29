Wolfenstein: The Old Blood system requirements revealed

You will probably not be surprised to hear that if you were able to play Wolfenstein: The New Order, you should have no problem chewing through the upcoming Wolfenstein: The Old Blood. And if you're not in that particular boat—if you're going to play them out of order, perhaps, as Bethesda recently said would be perfectly fine, or if you just haven't got around to it yet—then here's what you need to know.

Minimum specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500 or AMD FX-8320

RAM: 4GB

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 or AMD Radeon 6870 with 1GB VRAM

Recommended spec:

CPU: Intel Core i7 or AMD FX-8350

RAM: 8GB

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280 with 3GB VRAM

In either case, you will also need 38GB of hard drive space and a speedy internet connection. To that end Bethesda also announced that preloading will begin on May 1, well ahead of the May 5 launch date.