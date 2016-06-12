Watch the EA press conference live (Update: it's over)

We've already learned that Titanfall 2 will have a single-player campaign, but there's surely lots more to come at EA's show today—Battlefield 1, Mass Effect Andromeda, and maybe some Star Wars. The show starts at 1PM Pacific, 4PM Eastern, 21:00 BST (though it looks like the stream begins half-an-hour earlier). Watch it live with us on YouTube, embedded above.
Update: The main show is over, and they've moved on to the Battlefield 1 stream. Here's what we saw:
- Mass Effect: Andromeda trailer shows life beyond the Milky Way
- Battlefront to receive content based on the new Star Wars films
- Battlefield 1 will have dynamic weather, giant vehicles
- Titanfall 2 release date, single-player campaign revealed
- EA reveals Titanfall 2 multiplayer in a new trailer
- FIFA 17 will feature a Premier League story mode called "The Journey"
- Fe is a "personal narrative about our relationship with nature"