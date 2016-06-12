Battlefront to receive content based on the new Star Wars films

At EA's press conference at E3 2016, several upcoming Star Wars games were briefly teased, as well as the news that Star Wars: Battlefront would be receiving additional content based on the new Star Wars films. You can watch the video shown at E3, titled "Star Wars: A Look Ahead" above.

There wasn't much in the way of specific details, but a game from Amy Hennig and Visceral Games is planned for 2018, and will feature a completely original narrative and characters. The gif below is taken from a few seconds of early footage of the game.

Respawn Entertainment is also working on a Star Wars game, a 3rd person action adventure, though no date or further details were provided.