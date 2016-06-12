FIFA 17 will feature a Premier League story mode called "The Journey"

EA Sports' FIFA 17 is a soccer game—or football, depending on which side of the Atlantic you call home—with an unusual twist: A story mode called The Journey, in which you play as a young rising star named Alex Hunter, who must navigate the treacherous waters of life as a new player in the Premier League.

The Journey will be impacted by both your performance on the pitch and your actions away from it, giving players a “true-to-life experience in the Premier League,” EA said. “It's a cinematic world informed and influenced by real players, personalities, locations, and events that take you places you've never been.” Story consultants on the project include Premier League Golden Boot winner Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and Tom Watt, the ghostwriter of David Beckham's book My Side.

FIFA 17 is set for release on September 27.






