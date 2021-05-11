Voting is open for the 2021 Australian PC Awards

The 2021 Australian PC Awards will return this year, and like every other event of any importance in the post-Covid age, it'll be livestreamed. The awards are put together by Future Australia, the company responsible for publishing this very website in Australia, as well as APC, TechLife and PC PowerPlay magazines, and websites TechRadar and GamesRadar+.

As usual, there's a reader-voted category where you, and your siblings, and your parents, and possibly your enemies—but ideally not your pets, because they do not care about tech—can vote for the Gold Award for Best PC Company. Pretty much every relevant company you could name with a presence in Australia is on the longlist, ranging retailers like Mwave through to the likes of Alienware, ASUS and AMD (all the As, basically). Asus won the category in 2020, Corsair in 2019.

To vote, all you need to do is head over to the voting page and click 'Vote' next to the company you want to vote for, then fill in your details and answer a quick question. It's incredibly simple and actually quite satisfying. Clicking 'Vote' is a little like clicking heads in Destiny.

Here's what you have the chance to win:

(Image credit: Future)

12-issue subscription to APC magazine valued @ AU$79

valued @ AU$79 12-issue subscription to TechLife magazine valued @ AU$79

valued @ AU$79 1-year (7 issue) subscription to PC PowerPlay magazine valued @ AU$69

valued @ AU$69 1 x exclusive PC PowerPlay T-shirt valued @ AU$25

valued @ AU$25 1 x exclusive APC baseball cap valued @ AU$25

As for the livestreams, they'll take place on June 23, 24 and 25. More details on those are to come, but in the meantime, you can check out the 2020 results on TechRadar.