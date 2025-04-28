Fill out this PC Gamer brand survey for a chance to win a £250/$300 Amazon voucher

We're interested in hearing a little more about what you think of us, here at PC Gamer. Now this survey won't include any boxes for "clueless" "fake gamers" or even "brilliant" and "urbane", but it is short, and as a thank you for your time, you'll be given the option to enter a prize drawing to win a £250/$300 Amazon voucher.
Click here to take the PC Gamer survey
You also need to provide your email address and name when prompted at the end of the survey. And don't worry, this data will only be used for prize draw purposes, and we won't store any personal information. But you can also submit your answers without providing those details.
There is not a lot of time left to complete this survey, as it will close on April 30. So if you want to tell us what you think about us, then best get to it, and quickly.
