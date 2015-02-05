Unity 5-powered Republique Remastered arrives later this month

Republique raised more than $555,000 on Kickstarter in May 2012, a figure that's particularly remarkable because it was originally envisioned as an iOS exclusive. But it actually struggled to reach its goal until developer Camouflaj announced, midway through the Kickstarter campaign, that it would be released for the PC and Mac as well. And now, finally, it's on the way as Republique Remastered.

Republique is a stealth-survival game in which players aid a woman named Hope as she attempts to escape an oppressive, dystopian regime inspired by works like 1984 and Brave New World. Three episodes of the original iOS version—Exordium, Metamorphosis, and Ones and Zeroes—have already been released to good reviews, but the Republique Remastered edition for the PC has been "rebuilt from the ground up" in the Unity 5 engine, with enhancements including physics-based shading, real-time global illumination, and reflection probes.

"Ever since we committed to doing a desktop version of Republique, we’ve been haunted by the task for delivering something truly special for PC players," designer Ryan Payton. "When we got a glimpse at the next iteration of Unity we realized that this was the answer—beyond redesigning the game’s controls and UI for desktop, we’ve completely gutted all the game’s art, rebuilding everything using Unity 5’s cutting-edge graphical features. The result is something you have to see to believe."

Republique Remastered will hit Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store on February 26.