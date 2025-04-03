The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered launch times and release date

It's only been a year since The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered released on PlayStation 5, so I'm happy to see a quick turnaround for this PC port. Although PC players could already play The Last of Us Part 2 on PS5 if they were desperate, this remaster will provide a couple of improvements.

This version of The Last of Us Part 2 will have better graphics and performance, as well as a few new modes like No Return. This is actually a roguelike survival mode, which lets players choose from a roster of characters, each with their own loadouts and unique traits. On every run, players will encounter randomised combat encounters in key locations in the game. There'll also be some unique twists to make this mode feel a little different from the main campaign.

But the hardest part of this mode isn't choosing which character to play as or dealing with the new scenarios, it's probably the fact that death in No Return is permanent. If you fail a run, you lose all of your weapons, items, and upgrades that you collected on that run, and you will then have to start over with a new set of random scenarios.

It may only be a small part of the remaster, but it's still a nice addition, especially if you've already played the original campaign on PS4 or 5.

When is The Last of Us Part 2 remaster unlock time?

(Image credit: Sony)

Los Angeles : 10 am PST on Thursday, April 3

: 10 am PST on Thursday, April 3 New York : 1 pm EDT on Thursday, April 3

: 1 pm EDT on Thursday, April 3 Brasilia : 2 pm BRT on Thursday, April 3

: 2 pm BRT on Thursday, April 3 London : 5 pm BST on Thursday, April 3

: 5 pm BST on Thursday, April 3 Berlin : 6 pm CET on Thursday, April 3

: 6 pm CET on Thursday, April 3 Cairo : 7 pm EET on Thursday, April 3

: 7 pm EET on Thursday, April 3 New Delhi : 10:30 pm IST on Thursday, April 3

: 10:30 pm IST on Thursday, April 3 Jakarta : 12 am WIB on Friday, April 4

: 12 am WIB on Friday, April 4 Tokyo : 2am JST on Friday, April 4

: 2am JST on Friday, April 4 Sydney : 4am AEDT on Friday, April 4

: 4am AEDT on Friday, April 4 Auckland: 6am NZDT on Friday, April 4

Is there preloading for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered?

You can already start preloading The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. If you go onto the Steam page and purchase the game, you can get a bit of a head start on downloading it, so you can hopefully play it straight away when it releases. The download size is approximately 100 GB, which isn't small by any means, so it's probably better to start downloading it sooner rather than later.