La Quimera, the new shooter from former 4A Games Ukraine studio Reburn, will be out later this month

We won't be waiting long for La Quimera, the sci-fi shooter set in a "fictional Latin American megalopolis" revealed less than two months ago as part of Reburn's surprise reverse Fight Club twist. The studio announced today that its first game with the new name will be out on April 25, and ahead of that it will hold a one-day closed beta test on April 12.

Reburn also dropped a new trailer for La Quimera today, focusing almost exclusively on gameplay. There's a real Crysis vibe to it, although I'd probably say that about any shooter that features a powerful "exosuit" so prominently; it's a little disappointing the suit doesn't speak when engaging in maximum whatever, but I suppose that might be a little too close to Crytek's seminal work for comfort.

The tale of Reburn and La Quimera is an odd one. If you haven't been following along, we learned in February that 4A Games in Ukraine and Malta, known for the excellent Metro shooters, weren't just separate studios but completely separate companies. 4A Games in Ukraine rebranded to Reburn and pursued work on La Quimera, while 4A Malta is continuing with the Metro series.

Confusing matters even further, 4A Malta opened another studio in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, taking in roughly 50 employees from the original 4A Ukraine. Got it?

Back to La Quimera: The new game will support solo or co-op play for up to three in a tale about a "down-on-their-luck PMC group caught up in a vast conflict between rival factions and shadowy corporations" in the fictional mega-city of Nuevo Caracas, where "mystical events increasingly blur the line between reality and illusion." Less mystical are the exosuits players will wear into combat, which grants access to "high-tech gadgetry and superhuman strength."

For an early hands-on with La Quimera, you can take a shot at the upcoming closed beta, which will begin at 7 am PT/10 am ET on April 12 and run for 24 hours. Reburn said access to the beta will be limited, although no specifics were provided: If you want in, head over to the Steam page and click the button.