The PC game releases we're most excited about in April
A much anticipated puzzle game, a big RPG with a strange premise, a return to the RTS golden age, and more.
The PC game release schedule quiets down a little in April ahead of a big May (which includes both a Dune game and a Doom game, just to make things difficult for people with certain accents), but PC gaming is too verdant these days for any month to feel like a desert.
In fact, one of PC Gamer's most anticipated games of the year is out this month, an under-the-radar puzzle game called Blue Prince. There's also a big RPG with a weird premise in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and an RTS that it's hard not to think of as an unofficial Command & Conquer reboot.
Keep scrolling for an overview of what's out on PC in April 2025, and for a more zoomed-out view of what's coming out on PC this year, check out our full list of 2025's new PC games.
April's big PC release dates
Steel Hunters (Early Access) | April 2 (Steam)
A free-to-play mech combat game from World of Tanks developer Wargaming that's slower and more methodical than the other new free-to-play mech combat game, Mecha Break.
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered | April 3 (Steam)
The second Last of Us game arrives on PC at around the same time as the HBO show's second season is starting. "A host of graphical improvements" are promised.
Blue Prince | April 10 (Steam)
Last year, Chris called this game his GOTY even though it wasn't out yet. That's how highly we already think of this puzzle strategy game, which could be one of the year's sleeper hits.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | April 24 (Steam)
It doesn't have the catchiest name ever, but there's a bit of buzz around this turn-based RPG ("with real-time mechanics"), which has a truly strange premise: "The Paintress" paints a number once a year, and everyone that age dies.
Tempest Rising | April 24 (Steam)
I think we're about through hoping for another RTS golden age, but hey, we'll take a new golden age-style RTS. Tempest Rising may not actually be a new Command & Conquer, but it sure looks the part.
Skin Deep | April 30 (Steam)
A comedy immersive sim that will require some improvisation, as we discovered: "I never picked up a single gun in my time playing the game's demo, getting most of my kills by tripping enemies up on banana peels, throwing empty tuna cans at them, and bashing their heads into the nearest soap dispenser."
April gaming events
- The Triple-i Initiative showcase is April 10 at 9 am, and will feature games from over 35 developers.
More games releasing in April
- April 1 — Koira - Cute puppy adventure (Steam)
- April 2 — Bugaboo Pocket - Entomology life-sim (Steam)
- April 3 — Sand - Extraction shooter with giant walkers (Steam)
- April 8 — South of Midnight - Action-adventure southern folktale (Steam)
- April 8 — Burden of Command - "tactical leadership RPG" (Steam)
- April 9 — Descenders Next - Downhill snowboarding (Steam)
- April 9 — Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days (early access) (Steam)
- April 10 — Crashlands 2 - Open world crafting RPG (Steam)
- April 10 — Hollywood Animal - Hollywood studio management (Steam)
- April 10 — Steel Seed - Sci-fi stealth action adventure (Steam)
- April 10 — The Talos Principle: Reawakened - Unreal 5 remake (Steam)
- April 10 — Monaco 2 - Co-op heist sequel (Steam)
- April 14 — Repose - Black and white adventure (Steam)
- April 14 — Stygian: Outer Gods - Survival horror RPG (Steam)
- April 17 — Mandragora - Side-scrolling, dark fantasy RPG (Steam)
- April 17 — Phantom Breaker - Pixel art beat'em up (Steam)
- April 17 — Tempopo - Rhythmic garden puzzler (Steam)
- April 18 — Lunar Remastered Collection - '90s RPG classics (Steam)
- April 22 — War Rats: The Rat em Up - they're rats, at war (Steam)
- April 23 — Sunderfolk - Couch co-op RPG (Steam)
- April 23 — The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy - From the Zero Escape and Danganronpa creators (Steam)
- April 24 — Detective Dotson - Crime-solving as a Bollywood hopeful (Steam)
- April 24 — Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves - Classic SNK fighter (Steam)
- April 24 — Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero - Recruit and combine Phantoms (Steam)
- April 28 — Badlands Crew - Offroad battles (Steam)
