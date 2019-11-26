This HP Envy desktop with a Core i5 CPU and GTX 1650 is on sale for $549

If you're looking to score a Black Friday deal on an entire new system, this HP Envy desktop is worth checking out. It's available at HP for $549.99, which is $300 below its list price, with the option to save an additional 20 percent on accessories if you choose to add any.

The specifications are similar to the CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme system we have highlighted as one of the best gaming PCs. This particular configuration pairs a 9th generation Intel Core i5-9400 processor (6C/6T, 2.9GHz to 4.1GHz, 9MB L3 cache) with a GeForce GTX 1650 based on Nvidia's latest generation Turing GPU architecture. It's a modest gaming rig, in other words, at a budget price.

Other core components include 8GB of DDR4-2666 RAM (expandable to 32GB) and a 256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD (7200 RPM) for storage chores.

HP Envy desktop | Core i5 | GTX 1650 | $549.99 (save $300)

This is about as inexpensive as it gets for a pre-built system with sufficient grunt to handle 1080p at 60 fps and medium to high settings in most games.

You're not going to set any benchmark records with this configuration, but the CPU + GPU combo is sufficient to play most games at 1080p. We also like that HP bolstered the speedy SSD storage with a hard drive, so you can shuttle things like photos and videos over to it and use the SSD for game installations.

There's a few extra goodies here as well. Namely, there's a Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) module to go along with the wired GbE LAN port, a 3-in-1 media card reader, and a DVD writer, in case you have any optical discs kicking around (remember those?).

For $549.99, this is a respectable configuration for a gaming PC. It's also a new system, not refurbished, backed by a 1-year warranty. If you're willing to go the refurb route in this general price range, you should check out the HP Omen desktop we wrote about a few days ago. Otherwise, this is a solid bargain.