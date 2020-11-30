This Cyber Monday gaming PC deal with AMD inside for $1,020 is a steal

As much as I like to build my own systems, there are gaming PC deals that tempt me into going the other direction. This is one of them. CyberPowerPC's Gamer Supreme with a Ryzen 7 3800X CPU and Radeon RX 5700 XT is on sale for $1,019.99 at Amazon (save $180) for Cyber Monday, and not only does it provide an upgrade path to the Ryzen 5000 series (once those CPUs are more easily attainable), the cost of parts is cheaper than building your own.

Let me qualify that statement. If you were to spec out the same build and factor in the cost of Windows 10, this machine comes out ahead over building your own. The listing does not reveal the exact make and model of most of the parts, but erring on the side of value for some of the unknowns (like the motherboard), I came to around $1,100 before pricing out the case, power supply, all-in-one liquid cooler, and the included keyboard and mouse.

Those parts could easily run another couple hundred dollars (low estimation). And according to the user reviews, the PSU is a good one—an EVGA 600W with 80 Plus Gold certification. So even if you have a valid Windows 10 license laying around, part for part this is still cheaper than building the exact same machine (barring any big sales on individual items).

This is a pretty powerful gaming PC that costs less than the sum of its parts. It also provides an upgrade path to Zen 3, assuming CyberPowerPC releases a BIOS update for the B550 motherboard inside.

Speaking of those parts, it is built around an AMD B550 motherboard. That is one of the newest chipsets, and unless there is some proprietary funkiness going on (there shouldn't be—one of the user reviews identifies as an ASRock B550AM Gaming, which is an OEM model), you should be able to plop a Ryzen 5000 series CPU into this thing and get going with some of the finest processors ever made.

That need may not arise for quite a bit, as the Ryzen 7 3800X is not exactly a slouch. It is an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 3.9GHz base clock and up to a 4.5GHz boost clock. It's flanked by 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, all of which are nice complements to the still very capable Radeon RX 5700 XT.