Save $120 on one of the best wireless headsets in this Cyber Monday gaming headset deal

If you've had your ear to the ground for a great gaming headset Cyber Monday deal—firstly, stop, it's filthy down there— here's a serious discount to consider. The Epos | Sennheiser GSP 670 wireless headset was previously listed at a pricey $319 and is now down 38% to just $199, making it a pretty swell Cyber Monday deal.

This is in fact the lowest price we've seen on the GSP 670, so now is a great time to snatch it. "This massive headset embodies a bold, uncompromising sound," says our our list of the best gaming headsets. "At such a high price point, the expectations were high, but it delivers here."

The GSP 670 can be wired or wireless and offers either bluetooth connection or an included 2.4 GHz wireless adapter. We noted its great sound quality and dual connectivity as major positives in our testing.

And with such a steep discount, you're getting all that quality without forking over nearly as much cash.

Sennheiser GSP 670 Epos Sennheiser GSP 670 | Wireless| Closed-back | | 512GB SSD | $319 $199 on Amazon (save $120)

You'll get great sound quality and versatility with the GSP 670 which can be either wired or wireless. The battery life isn't anything to write home about, but it still ranks well on our list of best gaming headsets.

"These headphones' unique shape and design won't be for everybody, though, as they tend to be bulkier than most gaming headsets," Jorge adds in our four-star rating. "While they were remarkably comfortable, even for extended periods while wearing glasses, I couldn't shake the feeling that I looked like an NFL coach with their distinctive and bulky silhouette."

Well then, no accounting for taste. If you don't mind the bulky look of the GSP 670 set, it's an excellent headset at a tempting price.