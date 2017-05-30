Save big on PC upgrades during Newegg's 48-hour sale

Usually when it comes to wholesale upgrades, it is best to wait for Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday. However, there are some good deals to be found across the board at Newegg right now as part of its 48-hour sale bonanza.

Pictured above is one of them—it's an XFX Radeon RX 460 graphics card with 4GB of GDDR5 memory that is marked down to $115, or $90 if you factor in the available $25 mail-in-rebate. The same card goes for more than $130 on Amazon.

XFX's card sports a custom two-fan cooling solution. It also comes slightly overclocked from the factory with a listed 1,220MHz core clock. We assume that's the boost clock, which is 20MHz than reference.

If it's a new motherboard you need, one of the items on sale is an MSI Z170A Gaming M5. The price after a $30 MIR is $100, plus a few bucks for shipping.

The Z170A Gaming M5 is a solid foundation for a Kaby Lake system. It supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3600 (OC) memory and has three PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, four PCIe 2.0 x1 slots, six SATA 6Gbps ports, an M.2 port, two SATA Express ports, Killer E2400 LAN, two USB 3.1 Gen2 ports (Type-A and Type-C), four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and various other odds and ends.

Here are some other highlights:

That is just a small collection of what is on sale. You can browse more deals by going here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.