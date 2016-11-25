SanDisk USB 3.0 Flash Drive puts 128GB in your pocket for $23

Black Friday deals are coming thick and fast, and you can keep up with all the best on our game deals round-up and our hardware hub. This particular deal if you want to carry a bunch of games and videos around, or transport data quickly between devices.

The SanDisk Ultra Fit 128 GB USB Flash Drive is going for $22.99 on Amazon, which is $17 cheaper than usual. It has read speeds of up to 150MB/s and boasts the ability to transfer a full-length movie in less than 30 seconds. Your two-hour montage of sweet Titanfall 2 kills can be transferred in moments.

